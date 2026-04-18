Marvel’s 7 Best Sabretooth Stories of All Time, Ranked

Sabretooth is Wolverine’s greatest villain, and one of the most popular mutant bad guys of all time. First appearing as a mercenary villain who fought Iron Fist, he came back as a member of the Marauders during “Mutant Massacre”, he and the ol’Canucklehead immediately being set against each other. Since then, we’ve learned the kind of person Victor Creed really is. The wild mutant is one of the most dangerous around, his healing factor, heightened senses, razor-sharp claws and teeth, and superhuman physical attributes making him a challenge for anyone. He’s joined the X-Men and X-Factor, working on the side of angels for his own purposes.

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Sabretooth has become a beloved villain, appearing in movies, cartoons, and video games. He’s starred in a lot of comics over the years, but some have risen to the top of the heap. These seven Sabretooth stories are the best starring the villain, making him into the icon he is today.

7) Sabretooth (Vol. 4) #1-5

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The Krakoa Era changed the mutant Marvel Universe for years, and Sabretooth played a small but critical role. He joined the island nation, going on a mission with Mystique and Toad that saw him kill humans. He was imprisoned in the Pit for this, which leads us to the fantastic Sabretooth (Vol. 4) #1-5, by Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk. He was given control of the Pit by Doug Ramsey, thinking it would allow the villain change. However, Creed has always been smarter than he seemed, and when new mutants are dropped into the pit, he hatches a scheme to escape and take revenge. This book is one of the highlights of the entire Krakoa Era, using the villain perfectly, all while digging into why the US penal system doesn’t work.

6) “Killable”

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Wolverine has lost a lot over the years, including his healing factor in Wolverine (Vol. 5). This 13-issue run would end with the story “Killable”, by Paul Cornell and Alan Davis. It dealt with Logan trying to prove to himself that he still had it, and ended with Sabretooth taking over the mall built on the grounds of the Howlett estate after stealing a sword that meant a lot to the diminutive mutant. The two clash and we get one of the coldest Logan/Creed fights ever, as the villain destroys him in battle, promising to make him suffer for the rest of his life. It’s perfect Sabretooth, and even though he’s not in the first half story, this is definitely his story.

5) Wolverine (Vol. 2) #126-128

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Sabretooth and Wolverine didn’t have many confrontations while he was without his adamantium skeleton, and both of them are on this list. Wolverine (Vol. 2) #126-128, by Chris Claremont, Leinil Yu, Carlos Pacheco, Cary Nord, Jeff Matsuda, Mel Rubi, Mike Miller, Stephen Platt, and Angel Unzueta, saw Creed crash Logan’s wedding to Viper (you might want to read Wolverine (Vol. 2) #126 first), revealing a secret that will spell doom for the ol’Canucklehead. This is good old-fashioned Madripoor madness that kicks off with one of the all-time best fights between the two does, with the most powerful version of Sabretooth at its center.

4) Uncanny X-Men #328/Sabretooth: In the Red Zone

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This unconventional two-parter doesn’t get a lot of spotlight, but it’s outstanding. Sabretooth had been lobotomized by Wolvie before “Age of Apocalypse”, pretending to be a brain dead giant cat afterwards, kept in the Danger Room and making friends with Boom Boom. Uncanny X-Men #328, by Scott Lobdell and Joe Madureira, saw him break out and try to kill her, battling Psylocke in one of his best fights ever. The story continued in Sabretooth: In the Red Zone, by Fabian Nicieza and Gary Frank, as the original five X-Men went after him. This story has outstanding art which carries the rather simple story, but the tension and action make this one an unsung classic.

3) Uncanny X-Men #212-213

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Uncanny X-Men #212-213, by Chris Claremont, Rick Leonardi, and Alan Davis, is a huge moment in the history of the Marvel Universe. It’s the first battle between Sabretooth and Wolverine. As the Marauder’s Morlock massacre ended, the two would start this two-issue spanning battle, tearing at each other in a tremendously entertaining brawl. It was brutal, it was awesome, it’s one of the best fights in X-Men history, especially when Davis takes over the art in issue #213 (no shade to Leonardi; he did a fantastic job as well). This one is a classic and one of their best battles.

2) Wolverine (Vol. 2) #90

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Wolverine (Vol. 2) #90 is one of Wolverine’s best stories, and it’s all because of ‘Tooth. The issue, by Larry Hama and Adam Kubert, saw Logan return to the X-Mansion for the first time since losing his adamantium. He finds it empty except for one person: an imprisoned Sabretooth. The two needle each other, with Wolvie fighting the urge to execute the villain. However, Creed takes that choice out of his hands by escaping. What follows is the greatest fight between the two of them ever, one that highlights their hatred and ferocity. It’s a legendary book, especially the cliffhanger ending that wouldn’t get resolved until after “Age of Apocalypse” was over.

1) Wolverine (Vol. 2) #10

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Wolverine (Vol. 2) #10, by Chris Claremont, John Buscema, and Bill Sienkiewicz, is an amazing comic (I’ve owned two copies over the years). This story, which jumps between the present and past, tells the story of Logan’s birthday. Every year, Sabretooth comes to hurt him so he does his best to keep himself and others safe on that night in Madripoor. In the past, we learn about the circumstances of their first birthday fight, when Logan came home to his log cabin after fishing to find his Native girlfriend Silver Fox dead and rushes after Creed. What follows is a brawl that will teach him an important lesson: he still has a lot to learn about fighting. This story is outstanding, the perfect Sabretooth tale for readers who want more of the monstrous mutant.

What’s your favorite Sabretooth story? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!