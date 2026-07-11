7 Street-Level Marvel Heroes More Powerful Than Most Avengers (& Eventually Joined The Team)

Marvel has hundreds of awesome superheroes, and because of just how many heroes there are, they naturally occupy different roles. If every hero were like the Hulk, then the stories would get boring really quickly, after all. Every character, hero or villain, has their own niche. A huge thing separating different heroes is their power levels. You wouldn’t expect someone like Black Widow to go up against one of Thor’s main villains, after all. Heroes are separated into loose tiers that describe the types of threats you’d expect to see them face. You have cosmic heroes who battle intergalactic and universal threats, heroes who traverse the globe to fight world-ending threats, and our subject for today, Street-Level heroes.

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Street-Level heroes are the ones you’d expect to battle bank robbers, mob bosses, and villains whose goals typically end at the city’s borders. Typically, these are lower-powered heroes who either have no powers or bare-bones strength, but that’s not always the case. Captain America is a lot less powerful than someone like Spider-Man, but he’s definitely more of a global hero because of who he fights, while Spidey is the definitive Street-Level hero. Which other fan-favorite characters consistently keep their city safe?

7) Daredevil

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The Man Without Fear is one of Marvel’s most nuanced characters. He’s a web of beautiful contradictions. He’s a devout Catholic who dresses like the Devil. He’s a lawyer who takes the law into his own hands for vigilante justice. He’s a man who believes in infinite kindness and forgiveness, but who enacts his undying rage on those who hurt others. Through all of these hypocritical aspects, Matt proves that he’s an incredible hero by always standing back up, no matter what he faces. He’s willing to fight far above his weight class, and watching him do everything in his power and then some to save the day is always inspiring.

In terms of power, Matt famously has a retinue of incredible senses, but they don’t add much to his overall damage potential. Sure, he could be the most dangerous assassin in the world if he picked up a gun, but at the end of the day, he’s still bound by normal human limitations. Matt’s senses make him perfect for investigation and detecting enemies, but he’s not the hero you want to call if you need to tear down a building.

6) Moon Knight

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Moon Knight is easily one of comics’ greatest representations of dissociative identity disorder, and he has an incredibly deep lore alongside that. At first glance, he might appear to be a Batman knock-off, but beyond the on-theme gadgets, Moon Knight is more than his own character. He has a deep history and a beautifully messy connection with his friends and allies. He’s a tortured soul who battles supernatural threats while fighting against his own god. There’s nobody quite like Moon Knight, and he scratches an itch you didn’t know you had until you read him.

Moon Knight is the chosen warrior of Khonshu, and you’d think that gives him some divine powers to go along with that. He does in some capacity, granting Moon Knight telepathic resistance and immortality, meaning that he’ll rise whenever he’s slain. Beyond that, however, he doesn’t have any impressive powers. He has a few magical artifacts and the potential for an incredible blessing that would make him a Thor-level threat, but as he normally is, he’s more or less just another man with some bonuses.

5) Jessica Jones

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Jessica is a unique character, given that she’s a superhero uniquely rooted in personal trauma. She originally tried to be a superhero, but wound up being the Purple Man’s plaything for months. That kind of event could be enough to break anyone, and while it definitely left an impact on her psyche, Jessica rose above it. She forged herself into a greater hero despite the pain she experienced and found a way to become an inspiration. Her relationship with Luke Cage is one of Marvel’s best, and nowadays she’s known as a hardboiled but caring hero that everyone can come to with their issues.

As for power, Jessica is the first hero on our list with offensive superpowers. She’s able to lift incredible weights and, even though it’s much less known, even fly. Her exact peaks of strength aren’t known, but she’s shown that she hovers somewhere around being able to toss cars. She’s shown that she’s able to launch heroes like Spider-Woman when she gets the chance. Jessica has never been shown to be on the level of heroes like Thor or Hulk, but she’s definitely far above normal human limits. She’s the definition of a Street-Level powerhouse.

4) Iron Fist

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Danny Rand is one of Marvel’s greatest martial artists. He inherited the title of the Immortal Iron Fist after a lifetime of training and used this incredible skill to return to his home and fight for what’s right. Danny has gone on a massive journey, developing into a completely different person and even training his own successor. He was an iconic hero who was one-half of one of the greatest friendships in Marvel. Even when he died, he returned as the Ghost Fist, bringing all-new power that mimicked his original. It’s rare to see a hero change so massively, but Iron Fist is constantly on a journey.

In terms of strength, Danny Rand might not have the raw might that Jessiva has, but his special attack packs an even greater punch. The legendary Iron Fist channels all of his energy into a single fist that is capable of downing people much, much stronger than him. One of his greatest feats is managing to send Hulk’s son, Skaar, flying with a single blow, which proves that he has insane firepower. Of course, beyond that, he’s generally a normal human. He’s a true glass cannon, packing the biggest attack on this list, but also being generally much weaker than the others who sit above him.

3) Spider-Man — Peter Parker

There’s no debate that Spider-Man is one of the most important characters in Marvel. Heck, he’s probably the most important hero they’ve ever created. He’s the ultimate hero, showcasing responsibility and the importance of doing whatever good you can, whenever you can. Peter has inspired everyone who works alongside him and has the greatest rogues gallery in Marvel. Spider-Man is the perfect representation of what heroism in Marvel looks like. Even through all of his trials and tribulations, Spider-Man always does the right thing.

In terms of strength, Spider-Man is much, much stronger than the traditional Street-Level hero. He typically holds back most of his strength, but when he cuts loose, he’s shown that he’s more than capable of lifting well over twenty tons. When really pushed to the edge, he can lift even more. He’s been able to hold up collapsing buildings and even an entire football stadium, supporting their weight even as they tore his body apart. Spider-Man is a serious powerhouse who can definitely fight at a much higher level than the neighborhood, but that’s where he likes to stay.

2) Spider-Man — Miles Morales

Miles is one of the best legacy characters that Marvel has ever made. He originally took up the mantle after the Ultimate Spider-Man died, but made it his own when he continued to embody everything that made Peter so great. He’s the ideal teenage Spider-Man, showing everyone what the power of responsibility really is. More recently, Miles has even branched out into connecting with the magical aspect of the Spider-Men’s powers, gaining a Vibranium suit and working alongside the Spider-God Anansi. Miles is every bit as awesome as Peter, and he shows that every day.

Of course, Miles is also just as strong as Peter. Their base powers are identical, but Miles also sports some upgrades that even Peter doesn’t have. He can generate bioelectricity into Venom Blasts that can knock out an entire room of people and seriously damage even powerful Symbiotes. He can even channel this energy into a blade that can slice through anything that he can’t already punch through. Miles is a powerhouse with even more to give than Peter, but, somehow, even he’s not the strongest Street-Level hero.

1) Luke Cage

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Luke Cage is Marvel’s most underrated and underutilized character, but he deserves a star spot. Luke has come a long way from his days as a Hero for Hire, and now he embodies some of the greatest strengths that a Marvel hero could ask for. He’s the de facto person to call to tackle actionable social issues on a citywide scale. Luke is the man who always knows how best to help people in crisis and guide them towards a better future, and is one of the greatest leaders that the Avengers have ever had. Heck, he’s even the mayor of New York City, which just goes to show how impressive his charisma and strength of character are.

As for power, Luke is best known for being indestructible, but his strength is nothing to scoff at. 20-ton weights that rest around what Spider-Man is comfortable lifting are no problem for Luke, as when a semitruck stops working, he’ll just pick up the entire thing and carry it where he wants to go. He’s been shown to trade blows with absolute powerhouses like the Thing and the Hulk, and it’s impossible to get a better strength recommendation than that. He can send people flying with just a clap of his hands, and lord help anyone who has to actually take a direct punch. Luke is easily the strongest Street-Level hero around, no question.

Which Street-Level hero if your favorite? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!