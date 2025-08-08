Has Nemesis Become the Best Villain in Millarworld?

Ever since Wanted, the best villain of Mark Millar’s connected universe was believed to be Wesley Gibson aka The Killer. With a decent movie and an iconic costume, he comes to mind for a lot of fans of Millar’s work but there is another, arguably better option for the title of “best villain.” Matt Anderson, aka Nemesis, has slowly moved up the ranks. Now appearing almost twice as frequently as Wesley has, the cult favorite character has become the best villain Millar has to offer. After three solo books at three different publishers and featuring as a main player in the crossover, Nemesis has taken his rightful crown.

After moving Millarworld to Dark Horse Comics, Nemesis came back once again with Nemesis: Rogue’s Gallery and the forthcoming Nemesis: Forever. After the events of Big Game, Nemesis has taken center stage of villainy in Millarworld. He already achieved said status but behind Wesley Gibson from Wanted. With no one in his way, Nemesis can finally cut loose even more and secure his place as the best at being bad.

Heir to The Fraternity

After the loss of Wesley in Big Game, the leadership of the villain group the Fraternity is up for debate. Wesley was the leader of the super villain secret society and ruled over it for 20 years before Nemesis arrived. As the main surviving antagonist of the event, it would seem Nemesis would have control of the Fraternity. This has been sparingly explored in the pages of Rogue’s Gallery but could pop up in the new series. What does this mean for Nemesis as a character?

Already a rich and powerful man that the law couldn’t touch, Nemesis is able to do literally anything he can think of. For the sake of character development, he was at a disadvantage in Rogue’s Gallery and that did wonders for the nigh unbeatable foe. But now with everything at his fingertips, he’s set up for success. Hellbent of conquering the world as his next plan, it’s the biggest step forward he’s taken yet. Even without the resources of the Fraternity, he’s now taken the fortunes of the richest and most depraved people in the world. It makes you wonder how bad he’s going to be this time around. There may not be a ton of heroes around heavily at the moment but they’re going to unite again to stop him. When you’re a villain big enough to do that, it’s speaks to pretty significant power.

Millar may have created Nemesis to be a deplorable character from the start but he’s become a masterpiece of a villain over time. With how much flak Millar gets from comic readers that claim he’s too much of an edgelord, how come we’re getting the “final chapter” of Nemesis with volume four? Clearly watching the bad guy win and grow worse over time does something for a lot of readers. Say what you will about Millar but that man knows how to write a page-turning stories with compelling characters you want to know more about — and Nemesis is proof of that.

Global Domination

With his mind set on global domination, the setting has been cast for Nemesis: Forever. Taking a new identity as a sketchy tech mogul who may or may not be based off of a specific controversial real-life one, Millar has painted the story in a world not too dissimilar from ours. Wanting to enslave the planet with new technology, he’s won and we’re all the victim of Nemesis. Acting without the Fraternity, he’s doing this out of pure spite for the world and cemented himself as it’s best villain. Wesley was bad enough as is but he for sure didn’t enslave the world through their phones or electric cars.

The sort of excitement has been built up for the next chapter of Nemesis. “The biggest bastard in the world” is living right up to his name and is going to push it even further somehow. With the final chapter for Nemesis on its way, it’ll be interesting to see how this impacts the other titles in Millarworld. All we know is we’re terrified to see how it’s gonna play out yet are waiting patiently for the beginning of the end, all of that because of the best villain in Millarworld to date.

Has Nemesis become the best villain of Millarworld? Let us know your thoughts down below.