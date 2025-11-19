Capes #1 Is An Entertaining Yet Standard Superhero Yarn (Review)

Robert Kirkman has come a long way since he got his big breaks at Image Comics and Marvel, and a big reason for that is Invincible. Even back in the day, I remember hearing people at the comic store talk about how great it was, and it’s gone on to become one of the biggest successes in current superhero media. The Amazon Prime Video adaptation of the comic has made it even more popular than ever, and 2025 has seen Kirkman return to the universe he created all those years ago with two new series. Capes #1 isn’t exactly completely new, based on the old Capes series that Kirkman wrote decades ago, but it’s a pretty standard — yet entertaining — entry into the Invincible oeuvre.

One of the things that’s very apparent from Kirkman’s superheroes is that he grew up reading the comics of the late Silver Age and Bronze Age. Right when I started reading this issue, I got a blast of that old-timey energy. This comic feels classic; if you’ve never read old school comics, you won’t be able to identify exactly why, but you’ll certainly get that old school flavor. Capes doesn’t star any of the big name Invincible heroes, but so far, the book’s cast is cool. This issue mostly focuses on Bolt and Kid Thor, one a veteran hero and the other a new legacy hero, and there’s a lot to like about both of them right off the bat.

The plot of the issue is simple: Bolt does some superhero stuff, we get introduced to Kid Thor and the other members of Capes Incorporated, and then a few more plot elements kick off before a kind of abrupt ending. Kirkman establishes the workplace/cop show feel of the book quickly, uses that to set up a few longterm plots, drops a mystery on readers, and takes it all home with a little more character development. Capes #1 is a fun read, but it’s not going to change the way non-Marvel/DC superhero comics work. It’s firmly in the tradition of non-Big Two superhero comics. It’s not as raunchy or violent as some other examples, but it has just the right adult edge for those readers who want something a little more mature from their superheroes.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Pros Cons Cool original characters It’s all standard non-Big Two superhero ideas Fun workplace dynamic Action scenes aren’t as bombastic as they could be Solid, but not exceptional, art The nostalgic feel of the book might not work for every readers

Capes #1’s Art Is Good, but It Won’t Wow You

Invincible‘s look is defined mostly by the art of Ryan Ottley. Cory Walker was the book’s original artist, but Ottley ended up doing the most issues, so it’s his style that most Invincible projects try to ape. The original Capes dropped long before Ottley came on board, but looking at this book, it seems like artist Mark Englert, who also drew that long ago series, gave the new version of the book that Ottley sheen, with a little of Walker thrown in here and there. The art looks nice throughout the book, but it’s not going to blow your socks off. It honestly felt a little block-y to me at times, with some of the line work being a little too straight and square.

The book’s two action scenes are pretty good — not as bombastic as what you see in a Battle Beast fight, but still well done — and the character acting and figure are good throughout, as long as you don’t mind the blocky look. There are a few places where the art style doesn’t get across what it wants to (the scene with Clair Voyant is the main example), but overall, there’s nothing wrong with the book’s art that is going to take you out of the story. This “good enough” vibe to the art honestly fits the rest of the book to a tee.

Capes #1 is a fun read, but it’s not going to win any awards. So far, it doesn’t really feel like it’s a must-read Invincible title — Kirkman is only writing the first six issues before handing it off — but it isn’t a book that you’ll regret reading. It has some problems, but the vast majority of comics out there aren’t flawless, and none of the issue’s problems are what I would consider devastating. This is exactly what you’d expect from a non-Big Two superhero comic, and that’s a good thing.

Capes #1 is on sale now.

