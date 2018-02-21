The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: February 14 Edition

It’s new comics day’s eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Kick-Ass #1 is written by Mark Millar with art by John Romita Jr and covers by Romita Jr, Frank Quitely, and Olivier Coipel. The official description is included below.

“KICK-ASS IS BACK—ready to wipe out the city’s criminal lowlives, destroy its gangs, and save its communities from decay. But there’s a new face beneath the old mask, a new figure wearing that famous green and yellow spandex. Who is this new vigilante superhero? Who can fill Dave Lizewski’s shoes? WHO IS THE NEW KICK-ASS? Find out in the first issue of this new, ongoing monthly series. Comic book legends MARK MILLAR and JOHN ROMITA, JR. reunite for the next chapter of the greatest superhero comic of all time.”

Old Man Hawkeye #2 is written by Ethan Sacks with art by Marco Checchetto. The official description is included below.

“HAWKEYE makes his first move toward his final mission…But WHO is he after, and WHAT have they done to warrant such a hunt? Clint better be careful if he wants to stay one step ahead of the marshal on his tail—a FAN-FAVORITE villain you won’t want to miss in the Wastelands of OLD MAN HAWKEYE!”

Star Wars: Thrawn #1 is written by Jody Houser with art by Luke Ross and a cover by Paul Renaud. The official description is included below.

“One of the most cunning and ruthless minds in all of the Star Wars, Grand Admiral Thrawn is back with his own six-issue miniseries! Written by Jody Houser (ROGUE ONE ADAPTATION) and drawn by Luke Ross (STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL, STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS ADAPTATION), follow the comic adaptation of Timothy Zahn’s New York Times best-selling novel about Thrawn’s rise in the Imperial ranks, on his way to becoming one of the most feared military tacticians in the galaxy far, far away.!”

Invincible #144 is written by Robert Kirkman with art by Ryan Ottley, Cory Walker, and Nathan Fairbairn. The official description is included below:

“THE END OF ALL THINGS, Conclusion Final issue. Everything since issue one has been building to this. Nothing can prepare you.”

Russ Burlingame: Mister Miracle Director’s Cut #1

If you haven’t given the Mister Miracle series a chance, DC is offering the perfect way to correct that unfortunate circumstance.

The Director’s Cut will give fans a peek into the process of putting together this critically acclaimed series, as well as a new eight-page story from Tom King. There’s no better time to hop on board!

Mister Miracle #1 Director’s Cut is written by Tom King with art by Mitch Gerads and Michael Norton, with a cover by Nick Derington. You can find the official description below.

“We crack open the vaults on MISTER MIRACLE #1 to show you this issue’s original black-and-white artwork by Mitch Gerads and the script by Tom King, providing a peek into the creative process. Plus, King has written a brand-new eight-page story retelling Mister Miracle’s origin, drawn by Mike Norton (MYSTIK U) and available here for the first time! MISTER MIRACLE #1 sold out fast, so you won’t want to miss out on this special edition of one of the most talked-about debuts of the year!”

Mister Miracle #1 Director’s Cut is in comic stores February 14.





Matt Mueller: Xena #1

Xena is back and trying her best to be a hero. Thing is, everyone might not be ready to accept her as one, so it’s on her to prove them wrong.

If Meredith Finch’s work on Rose is any indication, fans of the warrior princess are in for an entertaining ride!

Xena #1 is written by Meredith Finch with art by Vicente Cifuentes, with covers by Cifuentes and David Finch. The official description is included below.

“The path to redemption is never easy, and the journey of a warrior princess seeking to wash the blood of innocents from her hands is no exception. Xena travels to Athens, to plead for redemption in the temple of Eleos. But some things can never be forgiven and the shadows of past sins are long. Will Xena find redemption or betrayal waiting for her in the temple of the gods? The power, the passion, the danger… her courage would change the world. Xena: Warrior Princess.”

Xena #1 hits comic stores on February 14.

Jamie Lovett: Shade The Changing Girl/Wonder Woman Special #1

The one of a kind crossover continues, as a dream scenario for Shade is nothing like it seems, and she’ll need to figure it out before it’s too late.

Shade, The Changing Girl/Wonder Woman Special #1 is written by Cecil Castellucci with art by Mirka Andolfo. The backup story is written by Magdalene Visaggio with art by Sonny Liew. The cover is by Frank Quitely, and the official description is below.

“MILK WARS part three! Shade has been split into multiple parts, each representing a different mood, all in service to the perfect and beautiful Wonder Wife. But Happy Shade is starting to sense that not all is right in Wonderland, and she finds something strange staring back at her on the other side of the looking glass! Plus, part three of the Eternity Girl backup story!”

Shade, The Changing Girl/Wonder Woman Special #1 hits comic stores on February 14.

Jenna Anderson: Batgirl and the Birds of Prey #19

A brand new arc kicks off in issue #19, where Batgirl’s proactive approach to crime solving might just be her and the team at risk!

Batgirl and the Birds of Prey #19 is written by Shawna Benson and Julie Benson, with art by Roge Antonio and covers by Rachel Dodson, Terry Dodson, and Kamome Shirahama. The official description is included below.

“Full Circle part one! In addition to her vigilante life as Batgirl, Barbara Gordon also fought crime behind the scenes as Oracle. Now she’s taking it one step further—working to stop crimes before they happen. Her first target? Bringing down the Calculator’s intricate network of super-villains. Huntress and Black Canary are concerned she might be going too far, and it could put them all in the crosshairs when a new evildoer arrives to settle the score on behalf of the Calculator.”

Batgirl and the Birds of Prey #19 hits comic stores on February 14.

Nicole Drum: The Flash #40

Things always get a bit insane when Gorilla Grodd is involved, but this time Grodd has an ace up his sleeve, and it could be Barry’s downfall.

The Flash #40 is written by Joshua Williamson with art by Carmine Di Giandomenico and a variant cover by Howard Porter. You can find the official description below.

“PERFECT STORM part two! Gorilla Grodd is after Central City’s Speed Force, and The Flash is on the run! But the one thing Barry Allen can’t outrun is the truth…and his nemesis knows a terrible secret about the Fastest Man Alive.”

The Flash #40 hits comic stores February 14.

Megan Peters: The Wicked + The Divine: 1923

If you’re looking for a tale of eccentric Gods with some 1920’s flare, The Wicked + The Divine: 1923 heard you loud and clear and is here to offer up something completely unique.

The Wicked + The Divine: 1923 is written by Kieron Gillen with art by Aud Koch and covers by Jamie McKelvie and Matt Wilson. The official description is included below.

“Basically, a bunch of 1920s gods based on major modernist figures stuck in the middle of an Agatha Christie murder mystery, done in a comics-prose hybrid that’s clearly trying to start a fight with JONATHAN HICKMAN. (Yeah, you heard, Jon. Come at us, bro.) It’s high art versus lo art, with the most beautiful AUD KOCH artwork the world has ever seen. We’re so excited, we may have to have a lie down.”

The Wicked + The Divine: 1923 is in stores now.

Chase Magnett: Twisted Romance #2

Why not celebrate Valentine’s Day with one of the best anthology series in years that focuses on the theme of romantic love? The second installment in this four-part series continues to highlight some of the best indie artists working in comics today. Every one of the three new contributions here offers something unique and truly twisted.

Twisted Romance #2 is written by Alex De Campi and drawn by Alejandra Gutiérrez. Backup comics story by Meredith McClaren and prose story by Vita Ayala. You can find the official description below:

“Beauty is business as usual for fashion photographer’s assistant Twinkle Johar until she meets and accidentally falls for a shy Hollywood actor during a shoot. Is he using her? Or can a girl like her really end up with a guy like him?”

Twisted Romance #2 is in comic stores February 14.

Charlie Ridgely: Doctor Strange #385

It’s Loki vs Strange in a battle that’s been long coming, but Strange will have a steep price to pay if he wants even a sliver of a chance to bring Loki down. So, will he pay it?

Doctor Strange #385 is written by Donny Clay Cates with art by Gabriel Hernandez Walta and a cover by Mike Del Mundo, and you can find the official description below.

“LOKI: SORCERER SUPREME PART 5! Get ready for a super-powered wizard’s duel in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Loki, Lord of Liars, versus Stephen Strange, the former Sorcerer Supreme! And this time, way more is on the line than the title. Will Loki gain the spell so dangerous, Stephen even hid it from himself? And how will Strange pay for the magic he’ll need to defeat a god?”

Doctor Strange #385 is in comic stores February 14.

J.K. Schmidt: The Black Monday Murders #8

You just about do anything with money in the world of the Black Monday Murders, but what does that mean for a reuniting Dumas and Ria? Guess you’ll just have to read to find out!

The Black Monday Murders #8 is written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Tomm Coker. The official description is included below.

“END OF STORY ARC ‘UNIONIZED LABOR’ The unholy alliance of money and law is formed. Dumas and Ria meet again.”

The Black Monday Murders #8 is in comic stores February 14.

Matt Mueller Round 2: Ninja-K #4

Get ready to meet Ninja-G, an agent who promises to be anything but ordinary.

Big things are in store for the world of Ninja-K, and Ninja-G will be a big part of it. You can find out more about what’s next for the series here.

Ninja-K #4 is written by Christos Gage with art by Juan Jose Ryp and Ariel Olivetti. Covers are provided by CAFU, Adam Pollina, Roberto de la Torre, and Juan Jose Ryp. The official description is listed below.

“A DEADLY NEW JUMPING-ON POINT! From the Queen’s classified files… Enter: NINJA-G!

At the height of 1970s Britain, MI-6’s covert “Ninja Programme” has just activated its first female agent: NINJA-G! As financial instability grips the nation and anarchy brews in the streets, can MI-6’s newest ninja recruit counter a steady tide of double agents, double crosses, and dueling nation states that will take her from the leather-padded corridors of London to the most severe corners of the Soviet Bloc? The life expectancy of a ninja agent is never long…but just how and why are NINJA-G’s missions still impacting Ninjak’s deadly manhunt in the modern day? And could her legacy hold the secret to decoding the murders of the Ninja Programme’s last surviving members – before Colin King is scratched off the list once and for all?

Learn the hidden history of Valiant’s cold warriors as renowned writer Christos Gage (Netflix’s Daredevil) and special guest artist Juan José Ryp (BRITANNIA) debrief with an essential and self-contained jumping-on point for the espionage-laden, super-spy thriller Entertainment Weekly calls “fresh and exciting”!”

Ninja-K #4 hits comic stores February 14.