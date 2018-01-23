The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: January 24 Edition

It’s new comics day’s eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Zodiac Starforce: Cries of the Fire Prince #3 is written by Kevin Panetta with art by Paulina Ganucheau and Sarah Stern.

“Defeated by the Zodiac Starforce, the demon Pavos rebuilds his strength to take them on again . . . this time for good! Molly discovers a secret the UK team is hiding, and the tenuous alliance between Zodiac teams is tested!”

Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey #4 is written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Ramon Rosanas.

“A light in the darkness is not always welcome. Kitty Pryde, Old Man Logan and Cyclops are leading teams of X-Men all across the globe, chasing events connected to the Phoenix. But with teammates disappearing and familiar enemies returning, the X-Men are fighting a losing battle. Beast doesn’t know how or what shape it will take, but he knows they are running out of time before the Phoenix makes its true presence known. Meanwhile, a young woman named Jean is starting to go insane in her peaceful, suburban life. Nightmares and daydreams are spilling over into the world and revealing cracks in her reality. Jean’s life and everything in it may just be a facade, but made by who? And why? Jean needs to escape. The X-Men need to stop the cycle of death the Phoenix brings. Their worlds will violently collide as Jean searches for an opening and the X-Men fight for closure. But when they are brought together, will the X-Men be reunited with their long-lost teammate – or something darker?”

Backways #2 is written by Justin Jordan with art by Eleonora Carlini.

“Coyote Bones leads Anna deep into the Backways in her search for Sylvia. Unfortunately, Coyote neglected to mention her varied and numerous enemies, or the forces moving to stop Anna in her quest! From Justin Jordan (STRAYER, Green Lantern: New Guardians) and Eleonora Carlini (Batgirl, Doctor Who) comes the BRAND NEW series of magic, mystery and mayhem that is sure to appeal to fans of Harry Potter & The Chronicles of Narnia!”

Matt Mueller: ‘Nightwing: The New Order’ #6

The epic finale is finally here, as the rebel DC heroes attempt to hold out against Kate Kane and the government’s forces.

Will Lex Luthor be able to restore the heroes’ powers? Will they even be alive to use them? All good questions and you won’t want to miss the answers in The New Order #6.

Nightwing: The New Order #6 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Trevor McCarthy. The official description is located below.

“It all ends here! As Lex Luthor feverishly attempts to repower Superman, the Crusaders are closing in on the Resistance, aiming to shut them down for good! Meanwhile, Nightwing makes a deal with the devil in an attempt to save his son’s life…and it may cost him everything.”

Nightwing: The New Order #6 is in stores January 24.

Russ Burlingame: ‘Doomsday Clock’ #3

Doomsday Clock has yet to disappoint, and issue #3 is chock full of surprises that fans won’t want to miss.

Writer Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank are taking fans on a rollercoaster ride and has already delivered some genuine surprises. Thing is, the series is about to get even crazier.

Doomsday Clock #3 is written by Geoff Johns with art by Gary Frank. The official description is included below.

“The story takes a turn in the third chapter of this 12-issue series you never thought you’d see, from writer Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank.”

Doomsday Clock #3 is in stores January 24.

Megan Peters: ‘Lumberjanes’ #46

The Lumberjanes are always meeting interesting people, and fans will get another crazy introduction in this week’s issue #46.

That’s when the Lumberjanes will meet Emmy, but it’s her herd of lovably unique cryptids that will get the most attention. Hopefully, the girls can keep their eyes on the prize, as there’s still a Jackalope out there that needs their attention.

Lumberjanes #46 is written by Shannon Watters and Kat Leyh with art by Ayme Sotuyo. The official description is located below.

“While on their Jackalope quest, the Roanokes meet Emmy, a roaming cowgirl, and her herd of critters and cryptids.”

Lumberjanes #46 is in stores January 24.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘Now: The New Comics Anthology’ #2

Fantagraphics’ latest anthology collection is here, giving fans 120 pages of amazing short fiction from some of the most talented minds in comics and cartoons.

The description for Now: The New Comics Anthology #2 is featured below.

“The second issue of Now showcases a cover by painter Christian Rex Van Minnen, as well as 120 pages of all new short fiction by a host of established and upcoming comics talent from around the world, including: South American cartoonists Ariel Lopez V. and Fabio Zimbres; Spanish cartoonist Conxita Herrero; acclaimed cartoonist and filmmaker Dash Shaw; Canadian artist and musician Nick Thorburn (of the bands Unicorns and Islands); Finnish cartoonist Tommi Musturi; plus new work by Sammy Harkham (Crickets), Joshua Cotter (Skyscrapers of the Midwest, Nod Away), Graham Chaffee (Good Dog, To Have and To Hold), Anuj Shrestha, Andrice Arp, Joseph Remnant, and other surprises! Now is not just a collection of new comics, it’s a showcase of the diversity of talent in today’s golden age of cartooning.”

Now: The New Comics Anthology #2 is in stores now.

Nicole Drum: ‘Flash’ #39

Things aren’t going to get any easier for The Flash thanks to Gorilla Grodd, but his latest attack will take a toll on much more than just Central City.

In fact, his appearance will reveal something that’s been in the works since the Speed Force Storm, and it will have a huge effect on Barry Allen going forward.

The Flash #39 is written by Joshua Williamson with art by Carmine Di Giandomenico, and the official description is included below.

“The Perfect Storm part one! In the 700th tale of THE FLASH, Barry Allen wants to make amends to the people he’s hurt, but Gorilla Grodd has other plans! If Grodd’s shocking attack on Central City wasn’t enough, the reason why—and how it connects to everything The Flash has faced since the Speed Force Storm—will rock our hero to his core…and change everything he thought he knew!”

The Flash #39 is in stores January 24.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Betty & Veronica Vixens’ #3

Betty and Veronica are doing their best to become their hometown’s dynamic duo, but their skills will be put to the test when they take on the Southside Serpents.

The odds are stacked against them, but then again that is typically when these two shine brightest!

Betty & Veronica Vixens #3 is written by Jamie L Rotante with art by Eva Cabrera, and the official description can be found below.

“NEW ONGOING SERIES! The Vixens are taking matters into their own hands and doing whatever they can to protect their hometown. But are they a match for the dangerous Southside Serpents?”

Betty & Veronica Vixens #3 is in stores January 24.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Thanos’ #15

Life is rarely peaceful for a King, and that’s why King Thanos surrounds himself with some powerful company, including a big green bodyguard.

That would the Hulk of course, and alongside the Rider Thanos prepares to face the Fallen One’s army. At this rate though, can anyone really defeat Thanos? Guess we’re about to find out.

Thanos #15 is written by Donny Clay Cates with art by Geoffrey Shaw, and the official description can be found below.

“THANOS WINS Part 3. As King Thanos and his Rider prepare to face the coming forces of the Fallen One, he surveys the Universe he’s dominated…just a king and his dog. His big…green…dog…”

Thanos #15 is in stores January 24.

Chase Magnett: ‘Legion’ #1

Between the FX series Legion and the most recent run of X-Men: Legacy, it’s apparent Legion is one of the most underrated characters at Marvel Comics. His catalog of personalities and powers combined with one of the most complex histories in X-Men lore makes for an individual packed with potential.

Now Peter Milligan of X-Statix fame is teamed with Wilfredo Torres to make Legion’s story every bit as strange and satisfying as it ought to be. The only disappointment of this #1 is that there are only 4 more issues before the mini-series is over.

Legion #1 is written by Peter Milligan with art by Wilfredo Torres and colors by Dan Brown. You can find the official description below.

“A mind-bending X-Men tale from the brains of Peter Milligan and Wilfredo Torres! David Haller, the son of Professor Charles Xavier, has always had trouble containing the multiple personalities in his mind. And with each personality, comes a wild and dangerous mutant power. But now, a terrifying new personality is threatening to absorb these powers and take over David’s mind and body. In a desperate attempt to save himself, David seeks out the help of renowned young psychotherapist Hannah Jones to delve into his fractured mind and fight back this dark personality. But unknown to Legion….Dr Jones brings her own demons with her…”

Legion #1 is in stores January 24.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Go Go Power Rangers’ #6

Rita Repulsa has decided that brute force might not be the best way to take down the Rangers, so now she’s decided to divide and conquer.

Thanks to her Putty infiltrator, she might actually pull it off, and the Rangers might never see the final blow coming. In addition, fans can find out just how Squatt came to be, and you can check out a preview of the issue here.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #6 is written by Ryan Parrott with art by Dan Mora, and the official description is below.

“Rita’s manipulations begin to turn the Rangers against Zordon as their personal lives deteriorate.”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #6 is in stores January 24.