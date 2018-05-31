The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: May 30 Edition

It’s new comics day’s eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Infinity Countdown: Captain Marvel #1 is written by Jim McCann and drawn by Diego Olortegui. The official description is included below, and you can learn more about her here.

“Carol Danvers has crossed the borders of reality itself and returned in possession of the Reality Stone…and with it has contacted the Marvels of many worlds! Join the Captains Marvel for a cross-time adventure into the nature of the Infinity Stones!”

Justice League: No Justice #4 is written by Joshua Williamson, James T Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, and is drawn by Francis Manapul and Marcus To. The official description is included below, and you find out all about why No Justice is the perfect event here.

“The epic finale that everyone will be talking about! After the unimaginable happens, the DCU must band together to defend Earth from annihilation. Before the end, new alliances will be forged…and some heroes will be lost forever. Don’t miss the event that will set the stage for the Justice League in 2018 and beyond!”

The Amazing Spider-Man #800 is written by Dan Slott and is drawn by Marcos Martin, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Mike Hawthorne, and Nick Bradshaw. The official description is included below.

“THE MONUMENTAL ANNIVERSARY ISSUE IS HERE TO CONCLUDE “GO DOWN SWINGING!” Dan Slott and Stuart Immomen are joined by many of the artists who made the last 10 years of Spider-Man so Amazing! The biggest Peter Parker/Norman Osborn story of all time unfolds over one oversized story, a scope unmatched in comics! Who lives?! Who dies?! And what scars will Spider-Man bear from here on out?!”

Matt Mueller: ‘Harbinger Wars 2’ #1

Valiant’s big event is finally here, and if all of your favorite heroes are getting in on the action. You’re going to need to pick a side, but both of them are far from perfect, so get ready for a heavy dose of gray.

Harbinger Wars 2 #1 is written by Matt Kindt and drawn by Tomas Giorello, and the official description can be found below. You can read our full review here.

“From New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (X-O MANOWAR. DIVINITY, Mind MGMT) and superstar artist Tomás Giorello (X-O MANOWAR), the most powerful Valiant event ever attempted erupts in full force as X-O Manowar, Livewire, the Harbinger Renegades, Bloodshot, the Secret Weapons, Ninjak, and a cast of thousands draw their battle lines in HARBINGER WARS 2!

For the rare and immensely powerful subset of humanity known as psiots, their unique abilities have come with an enormous cost. Once, their existence was known only to a select few. Now, the revelation that thousands of these latent telekinetic “harbingers” secretly live among us…with the potential to be activated at any moment…has led the American government to a dramatic tipping point…

Armed with new extra-governmental authority, the deep-black military contractor known as Omen has been authorized to identify, evaluate, and, if need be, eliminate all super-normal threats to the homeland. H.A.R.D. Corps units have been deployed into cities and towns across the United States to enforce their orders.

In the East, one of the most powerful minds on Earth, Peter Stanchek, is leading his band of Renegades across the country, activating any potential psiots willing to join them, and building an insurrection force of ultra-powerful and unwieldy new abilities that will soon bring war to Omen’s doorstep…and the unstoppable force known as X-O Manowar raging back to Earth…

In the West, Livewire – the telekinetic technopath with the ability to bend machines and computers to her will – will be forced to choose between her former allies…or her newfound team of Secret Weapons. As the situation escalates beyond human control, the United States will be plunged into darkness from coast to coast, launching Bloodshot and Ninjak into a dangerous mission to neutralize their one-time teammate – and setting the stage for the most shocking, most violent, and most consequential clash of powers ever witnessed in the history of the Valiant Universe!”

Harbinger Wars 2 #1 is in comic stores May 30.

Chase Magnett: ‘Super Sons/Dynomutt Special’ #1

There are few things better in this world than dogs and heroic children, so this feels like a very special gift just in time for my birthday. It is by far the most touching of this week’s Hanna-Barbera crossovers, pushing its characters beyond the obvious jokes in order to tug some heartstrings. This is absolutely a can’t miss issues for every superhero fan who is also a dog lover.

Super Sons/Dynomutt Special #1 is written by Peter J. Tomasi with art by Fernando Pasarin and Oclair Albert. You can find the official solicit below:

“It’s no fun for Jon Kent to be visiting Big City with his parents for the funeral of an old friend. So his best pal Damian Wayne decides to follow along and give him the inside scoop on the city. But when they go to meet Robin’s local friend, Dynomutt, they find him injured and in need of help. And Dynomutt’s human superhero companion, Blue Falcon, has seemingly turned evil. What’s the reason for this betrayal between once-loyal companions, and what role might the evil Red Vulture play in this scenario?”

Super Sons/Dynomutt Special #1 is in comic stores May 30.

Charlie Ridgely: ‘Black Lightning Hong Kong Phooey Special’ #1

DC and Hannah Barbera’s oddball teams have been quite delightful so far, and it should be no different for Black Lightning and Hong Kong Phooey.

The two make a, well, interesting team, but trust us, you don’t want to end up on their angry side.

Black Lightning/Hong Kong Phooey Special #1 is written by Bryan Hill and is drawn by Bill Sienkiewicz and Denys Cowan. The backup story is written by Jeff Parker and is drawn by Scott Kolins. The official description is included below.

“Back from Viet Nam, kung fu master Hong Kong Phooey has set up his own detective agency in the inner city. Meanwhile, Jefferson Pierce (a.k.a. Black Lightning) has uncovered a plot by three assassins to collect the components of a sacred text revealing the darkest secrets of Martial Arts magic, and they’ll kill anyone who owns them—including the dog who holds the last chapter of the book, Hong Kong Phooey. Plus, a tale of the Funky Phantom as he goes toe-to-toe with the Spectre in a tale by Jeff Parker and Scott Kolins.”

Black Lightning/Hong Kong Phooey Special #1 is in comic stores May 30.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Green Arrow Annual’ #2

Green Arrow has faced some of the worst villains the DCU has to offer, but few are as menacing as a certain Amanda Waller.

She might not have lethal umbrellas, arrows, or a suit of armor, but Waller might be the one that changes Oliver’s life forever, and in a way no one will see coming.

Green Arrow Annual #2 is written by Shawna Benson and Julie Benson and is drawn by Carmen Carnero. The official description is included below.

“Entitled rich boy Oliver Queen grew up a member of elite society. But after a drunken escapade left him stranded on a deserted island, Oliver learned to survive and become more than a man—he became a hunter. He became a survivor. He became a hero. But when Green Arrow comes face-to-face with a challenge he never saw coming, his entire worldview—his reason for being a hero—comes into question. Because that challenge has a name: Amanda Waller!”

Green Arrow Annual #2 is in comic stores May 30.

Jamie Lovett: ‘X-Men: Red Annual’ #1

The Red team of X-Men is led by Jean Grey, but since her return, there hasn’t been much time to really reflect on how she’s adapting to this new and crazy world. The X-Men: Red Annual will change that, and will give the powerful telepath some solo time in the spotlight.

X-Men: Red Annual #1 is written by Tom Taylor and drawn by Pascal Alixe. The official description is included below.

“After Resurrection. Before Red. Jean Grey was reborn in a world that had changed. Her friends and family had lived lives. Some had lost lives. This is Jean’s story of catching up losses and triumphs. Reconnecting with old colleagues, grieving for those lots, and meeting family members she didn’t know existed.”

X-Men: Red Annual #1 is in comic stores May 30.

Russ Burlingame: ‘Doomsday Clock’ #5

No one expected the Comedian to return to the land of the living, but then again this book is all about subverting expectations, and things are about to get even crazier.

At least they will for Rorschach, who’s been locked up in Arkham Asylum. Thing is, Rorschach’s been in tougher spots and is the last person you want to make an enemy of.

Doomsday Clock #5 is written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Gary Frank, and you can find the official description below.

“The Comedian lives! The Mime and Marionette loose in Gotham City! Rorschach is locked in the bowels of Arkham Asylum! Secrets will be revealed as the Doomsday Clock ticks on…”

Doomsday Clock #5 is in comic stores May 30.

Nicole Drum: ‘Batman: Prelude to the Wedding – Robin vs. Ra’s Al Ghul’ #1

Wedding bells are ringing, but not everyone is focused on the happiness of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, and that includes Ra’s Al Ghul.

Ra’s is finally coming to terms with the fact that Talia and Bruce will never be wed, so he sets his sights on Talia and Bruce’s son Damian, looking for an heir to the proverbial throne. Yeah, this should go well.

Batman: Prelude to the Wedding – Robin vs. Ra’s Al Ghul #1 is written by Tim Seeley and drawn by Andrew Hennessy and Bradley Walker. The official description is included below.

“Ra’s al Ghul returns to have a heart-to-heart with his grandson, Damian. Once upon a time, Ra’s thought Bruce Wayne would be the heir apparent to his criminal empire, but now that Batman has turned his back on Talia for good, Ra’s wants to know if Damian Wayne will honor his mother by stepping into the family business at last.”

Batman: Prelude to the Wedding – Robin vs. Ra’s Al Ghul #1 is in comic stores on May 30.

Rollin Bishop: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ #5

Sometimes the most dangerous enemies are the ones you can’t see, and for Sonic that’s been the case with Dr. Eggman since their last battle.

He’s kept a low profile since then, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy, and unfortunately Sonic is going to learn that the hard way.

Sonic the Hedgehog #5 is written by Ian Flynn and drawn by Tracy Yardley, and the official description is included below.

“The Fate of Dr. Eggman,” Part 1. After his last battle with Sonic, Dr. Eggman’s gone quiet. His Badnik forces are still causing trouble, but without the bad doctor’s usual fanfare. What’s Eggman been doing all this time? And what will happen to Sonic when he finds out?”

Sonic the Hedgehog #5 is in comic stores May 30.

J.K. Schmidt: ‘Spider-Gwen’ #32

Maybe Gwen should’ve asked Peter Parker how that whole “tell the world who I am” thing worked out, but the cats out of the bag now.

Everyone’s going to know that Gwen is in fact the Spider-Woman, and now the only thing left to find out is if her actions will have the effect she was hoping for. We’re going to go out on a limb and say no…

Spider-Gwen #32 is written by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez and is drawn by Robbi Rodriguez. The official description is included below.

“THE SECRET IS OUT! Spider-Woman IS Gwen Stacy! Will going public fix the timeline — and more important, will it get Gwen out from under the Kingpin’s thumb? Or will this go as well as the last time a Spider-Person revealed his secret identity?”

Spider-Gwen #32 is in comic stores May 30.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Green Lanterns Annual’ #1

The world may change around them, but there will always be a need for Green Lanterns, and Simon and Jessica are two of the best.

Fans will get a reminder of why in this week’s Green Lanterns Annual #1, which puts the spotlight directly on Jessica and Simon. There’s plenty of ring-slinging to be sure, but the chemistry between these partners is always the star of the show.

Green Lanterns Annual #1 is written by Andy Diggle and drawn by Juan Ferreyra, and you can check out the official description below.

“Every thousand years, a ceremony is held on a long-forgotten world to celebrate the life of an ancient Green Lantern hero. Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz are chosen to represent Earth at this event, but they quickly learn not all is as it seems. A secret has been buried on this planet, and it’s up to our heroes to find it and put the mystery to rest once and for all!”

Green Lanterns Annual #1 is in comic stores May 30.