5 In Real Life Pizzas The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Would Love (& 5 They Would Hate)

Like any group of adolescents, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gravitate toward food that’s cheap, convenient, and low-effort — choices that unsurprisingly tend to be salty, fatty, and sugary. Living in New York City — the epicenter of American pizza — it’s no surprise that their go-to meal, both before and especially after a mission, is a pizza pie. But, as anyone who has ever eaten pizza knows, not all “zas” are loved equally. Ordering for a group can get tense, especially when it comes to choosing toppings everyone can agree on. This is even more true when that group consists of four teens with personalities as different as Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo.

Given what we know about their personalities and food preferences, it’s not hard to guess which toppings the boys would devour and reorder. It’s just as easy to guess which ones— especially Michelangelo’s crazy toppings combos like peanut butter and jelly — they the brothers would loathe and gladly pawn off on Splinter, April, Casey, or better yet, Shredder.

10) Would Love: Extra Cheese Pizza

image courtesy of mirage studios and archie comics publications

It’s safe to say that anyone who likes pizza must appreciate its most traditional form: the basic cheese pizza. Its simple flavor profile – crust, tomato sauce, and cheese – makes it universally accepted by pizza lovers. Indeed, these three ingredients are staples of every pizza, so while connoisseurs might complain about its “basicness,” they’d likely prefer it to any untested alternative. To seal the deal with the Turtles, however, adding extra cheese maximizes both the flavor and texture of the pizza, as well as its visual appeal, which, judging from the numerous comic panels featuring them devouring slices with gooey, stretchy cheese, is something they’d surely appreciate.

9) Would Hate: Any Pizza With Anchovies

image courtesy of mirage studios

While the brothers are known for their eclectic tastes in pizza toppings, one preference they share with much of the pizza-eating public is a dislike for anchovies. To be fair, Splinter has admitted to enjoying them, and Michelangelo might like them simply because most people don’t. But the other three brothers are unlikely to think that the intensely salty flavor and off-putting mouthfeel of anchovies add anything worthwhile to a slice. Put another way, when it comes to pizza, only Splinter’s refined palate and Michelangelo’s adventurous tastes would consider anchovies a worthy topping.

8) Would Love: Pepperoni Pizza

image courtesy of nickelodian animation studios

Often appearing in scenes where the brothers share a meal, pepperoni pizza holds a special place in the hearts (and stomachs) of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s a reliable choice, especially after a high-stakes mission when everyone craves a delicious, no-fuss bite. Indeed, when arguments might arise over other toppings, pepperoni is the one pizza that Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Splinter, April, and Casey can all agree on without a second thought. Beyond its universal appeal within the group, New York-style pepperoni pizza truly embodies what makes pizza great. It offers the satisfying crunch of a crispy crust, the rich umami of the pepperoni, and the earthiness of the tomato sauce. For the brothers, it simply doesn’t get any better than that.

7) Would Hate: Pickle Pizza

image courtesy of mirage studios and archie comic publications

While pickles are not a traditional pizza topping, they have found an audience, especially among fans of food trucks and online pizza delivery sites, the very types of establishments the brothers would likely frequent for getting their pizza fix. Indeed, one variety of pickle pizza — the dill pickle pizza — originated in New York. Despite these connections, and the fact that in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures #1, Leonardo actually confesses to wanting to try pickles — among other toppings — on pizza, this choice is unlikely to sway his brothers. Michelangelo would probably find it too ordinary, while Raphael and Donatello would consider it too much of an acquired taste to try.

6) Would Love: Spicy Hawaiian – Ham, Pineapple, and Jalapenos

image courtesy of idw publishing

A fundamental part of being a teenager is challenging the status quo. This mindset is often paired with a natural tendency toward risk-taking and reward-seeking behavior. If that doesn’t sound like the brothers, nothing will. When it comes to pizza toppings, nothing exemplifies this rebellious spirit more than the “Spicy Hawaiian,” which includes pineapple and jalapeño, two ingredients that tend to trigger more traditional pizza lovers while also being embraced by younger, more adventurous eaters. This choice is especially fitting given that in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #3, these were the exact toppings Leonardo craved before his death.

5) Would Hate: Philly Tomato Pie

image courtesy of Mirage studios

While there’s a bit of a debate as to whether a Philadelphia Tomato Pie is really a pizza, most pizza connoisseurs – a group of which the brothers would certainly consider themselves a part – think it is. However, just because they might consider it a pizza doesn’t mean they will like it. The problem with the tomato pie is that it lacks most of the elements of pizza that the team loves about the dish, namely its cheese and toppings. To be sure, a tomato pie is basically a flavorful, spongy focaccia crust topped with a savory tomato sauce or paste that is baked, cooled, cut into squares, and eaten. Indeed, while the brothers might find it tasty, they’d likely think it’s nothing more than a glorified version of toast with ketchup.

4) Would Love: Mushroom and Bacon

image courtesy of mirage sudios and archie comic publications

One of the first-ever pictures of the brothers eating pizza appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1984) #23. The pizza pie they devoured with glee, which Splinter had helped prepare, clearly showed mushrooms as a topping. Moreover, in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures #45, the brothers threw a surprise birthday party for Splinter that included pizzas with classic Turtle toppings: extra cheese and pepperoni, along with mushrooms and bacon. Although the brothers knew that Splinter did not share their enthusiasm for adventurous pizza toppings, they would surely ensure the pizza included both traditional and their favorite ingredients.

3) Would Hate: Salmon and Cream Cheese

image courtesy of mirage studios

While cream cheese is commonly mentioned enough by the brothers to be considered a viable topping choice. But while they all either like or can tolerate it, combining it with salmon is likely a non-starter. First, another iconic New York City food is the “bagel and lox,” a sandwich made with a bagel, cream cheese, and salmon. Despite its ubiquity in their hometown, it has never been depicted as a food the brothers enjoy, suggesting they don’t care for it. If that’s the case, they probably wouldn’t like it on pizza either. Second, aside from anchovies, seafood — in any form — rarely (if ever) comes up as a topping the brothers consider for their pizza.

2) Would Love: Roasted Green, Red Pepper, and Sausage

image courtesy of nickelodian animation studios

If there’s one thing all brothers can agree on when it comes to pizza, it’s flavor. Nothing delivers a flavor that all four brothers appreciate more than the popular roasted red and green pepper pie. The sweet kiss of the green peppers combined with the smoky bite of the red peppers, along with the savory addition of sausage, creates one of the most balanced flavor combinations in pizza history — one that every member of the team would gladly enjoy. What’s more, this topping combination is quite common in New York City, making it a convenient and flavor-packed choice for the brothers when they want to switch things up from the usual options.

1) Would Hate: Chicago Deep Dish Pizza

image courtesy of mirage studios

Like its New York cousin, Chicago’s deep-dish pizza isn’t just an eating experience; it’s a food culture. And it’s that culture, rather than the pizza itself, that would likely lead two brothers, accustomed to New York-style pizza, to reject a deep-dish slice. Certainly, Chicago deep dish can be loaded with all the toppings they love: pepperoni, extra cheese, mushrooms, peppers, and sausage. However, it offers a vastly different vibe than the “grab and go” style of New York pizza that aligns with their lifestyle. Indeed, the presentation of a thick, “unfoldable” slice — typically eaten with a knife and fork, where the toppings are usually nestled under the cheese and sauce — is unlikely to be an easy sell for four brothers raised on thinner, crispier, “eat with your hands” New York slice.