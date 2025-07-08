7 Characters You Forgot Debuted in the Same Issues

Everyday it seems there are more and more characters being added to comics. Sometimes writers will add multiple new characters in the same issue and most of the time it’s nothing too major. However, sometimes you’ll have one insanely popular character debut in an issue and the other will go on to be just as iconic. Not the craziest thing ever in concept but it’s always fascinating when it’s two heavy hitters making their debut the same issue.

It’s easy to forget that some pretty major characters actually debuted right alongside their wildly famous counterparts so with that in mind, here are 7 characters that debuted in issues perhaps better known for being the first appearances of other characters.,

1) Commissioner Gordon (Alongside Batman in Detective Comics #27)

After reading a ton of Batman comics, you’d think it would be easier to remember when Commissioner Gordon first appears. However, when most people think of Detective Comics #27, it’s not James Gordon people think of; it’s Batman.

At the same time it’s pretty cool to think the two core characters that got Batman started were in the same issue together. For as big as the character is, you’d think it would be a lot more notable to remember he first appears in Detective Comics #27.

2) Catwoman (Alongside The Joker in Batman #1)

Whether they met on the boat on the street first, Catwoman’s first appearance for the readers is in Batman #1 which is also the first time we met the Joker as well. Both of the characters here have gone on to become two of the biggest characters in all of Batman’s mythos. While Catwoman has mostly gone to steal Batman’s heart, Joker has quite literally tried to shoot it on multiple occasions. It’s crazy to think these two started at the same time but that’s always just the kind of talent and craft we had back in the Golden Age. What a time.

3) Emma Frost (Alongside Kitty Pryde in Uncanny X-Men #129)

When I first read Uncanny X-Men #129, I knew who both Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost were but didn’t know they debuted in the same issue. What is particularly interesting about this one is that one could argue that Emma is the higher profile character in the long run — though Kitty is just as beloved. What’s also interesting is that Kitty debuted on the side of heroes while Emma started out as a villain.

Emma has gone through many different interpretations over the years, eventually coming over to the side of the X-Men, though it seems more and more lately that Marvel is wanting to push the White Queen back to the side of devils.

4) Magik (Alongside several characters, including Storm in Giant-Sized X-Men #1)

While she appeared for one panel as a small five year old, Illyana Rasputin did debut in Giant-Sized X-Men #1 (she’d be known as Magik later on). This appearance is a far cry from her standard story but it still amazes me she appeared here, considering this issue also introduced such major characters such as Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, and Thunderbird.

Finally going solo at the time of writing, Magik has stayed a fan favorite mutant expect for that period in the 90’s. Magik stands on her own as a character outside of Colossus’ shadow and usually steals the show from everyone. As fun as it was before, I don’t think the original New Mutants series would have been as strong without her and once she left is where it began to lose some steam. Not to say it got bad, Cable was around the corner along with the lack of feet being drawn, but she was the soul of that team.

5) Aquaman (Alongside Green Arrow in More Fun Comics #73)

This one I legitimately did not know until I was doing some research, but evidently Aquaman and Green Arrow debuted in the same issue. They were in separate stories but the point still remains they debuted at the same time. Since then, both heroes have gone on to have significant places in the DC Universe and have even been teammates, thanks to the Justice League..

6) Lois Lane (Alongside Superman in Action Comics #1)

When we celebrate Superman’s first appearance, we need to celebrate Lois Lane’s as well. Lois in many ways completes Superman or maybe it’s the reverse between the two. Superman can complete her and it’s sweet to see that the two were there with each other since creation. The two characters are both perfect in every way possible and you can never have enough of either of them.

I’m sure Lois and Superman debuting in the same issue is definitely a stone set into creating comic book dynamics. For every hero you have, you also need a Lois Lane to follow them and steal the spotlight from them in every way possible. A lot of characters wouldn’t be here without Lois and she absolutely deserves the recognition and a solo series again.

7) Jason Todd (Alongside Killer Croc in Batman #357)

Whether the kid had blonde hair or the red haired retcon, Jason Todd and Killer Croc debuted in the same issue. Both were barely in the issue to begin with, as Croc was shadowy and Jason appeared in one panel. It can’t be understated how big this issue is for Batman fans. You get one of the creepiest Batman rogues and the most reviled Robin in history.

Of course Jason isn’t Robin here and is just a kid, but it’s still very cool to see. Also cool? 2025 is the year of Jason Todd. “H2SH” aside, the announcement of a new solo series and a sequel to Jeff Lemire’s Robin & Batman is incredible to see for Jason. Hopefully he gets his just deserts and can be back in the spotlight.

