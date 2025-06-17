Huntress Steals the Show in DC’s New Mature Readers Red Hood Series

The black sheep of the Bat Family is leaving Gotham in the rearview mirror in a new mature reader series from DC Comics, and he’s not leaving alone. Today, DC revealed a new Red Hood series from the team of writer Gretchen Felker-Martin, artist Jeff Spokes, and letterer Becca Carey, which will see Jason Todd packing up and heading from Gotham to New Angelique. The city is filled with corruption, but it’s also being terrorized by a super-powered serial killer, giving Red Hood his first mission in his new home base.

He’s not the only member of the Bat Family in New Angelique, however, as Huntress (Helena Bertinelli) is also in the mix, but the question is, why is she here, and will she be helping Jason out, or will she be looking to take him down? As you can see in the preview below, Huntress steals teh show with a brand new costume too, and we can’t wait to learn more about this possible new alliance between two of Batman’s edgier allies.

“Sweat, blood, and powder burns. Broken bones and mind control. A city rotted from the inside out,” Felker-Martin said. “Jason’s going through hell on the hunt for an enigmatic telepath, and he’s taking us with him. I’m thrilled to be helming this new run of Red Hood with Jeff Spokes.”

“Red Hood is gritty, bloody, sexy and stripped down,” Spokes said. “Gretchen’s writing is a well-crafted blend of superheroes and pulp noir, all with a New Orleans flavored backdrop.”

“Red Hood is the in-continuity story Jason Todd fans have been waiting for,” said DC editor Arianna Turturro. “It delivers high-stakes action, a gripping mystery, and raw, unapologetic storytelling. Every element of the book highlights the core aspects of Jason’s character—his difficulties with personal connections, his badass training, his brooding hotness, and his violent approach to heroism. Which means he’ll be killing people—a lot. Let me repeat myself: this is the story Jason Todd fans have been waiting for.”

“Jason isn’t a regular antihero who coldly does things their own way and feels nothing,” Turturro said. “He is an exposed nerve, a beating heart with no protection, a man lashing out at both his world and himself for the violence he has survived. Helena deeply understands where Jason has come from. They’re two severely broken people who can’t help but hurt themselves and others… and together they might just end up bringing out each other’s worst instincts.”

“Red Hood is a mature and richly layered Jason Todd series that gives the long-troubled outcasts of the Bat-Family a place to truly shine,” Turturro said. “Jason is going to take a crack at doing things on his own terms in a city of his own. And well, you’re going to need to read the series to see how that goes. But let’s just say that we’re not pulling any punches. Buckle up.”

Red Hood will be launching with a main cover by Spokes and a series of variant covers by Jim Lee, Brian Bolland, Jae Lee, Kyuyong Eom, and Nick Robles. Starting with Red Hood #2 (which hits in October), Artist Taurin Clarke will be the ongoing series cover artist, and the Red Hood series will have DC’s Ages 17+ content descriptor for mature readers. You can find the official description for Red Hood below.

“New Angelique, a city drowning in corruption, seems like the perfect place for Red Hood to put down roots. There’s crime, vice, and sedition everywhere. When Jason discovers a super-powered serial killer who is targeting the city’s police, he finds himself sucked into a deadly conspiracy with seemingly no end in sight.

But Jason isn’t the only person on the scene. Following his trail is Helena Bertinelli a.k.a. Huntress. Is she here to stop him, or will she join his crusade? What will happen when the two black sheep of the Bat-Family start working together?”

Red Hood #1 will hit comic stores and digital platforms on September 10th, and you can pre-order and add to your pull list starting on Friday, June 20th.

What do you think of the new Red Hood series? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things DC and comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!