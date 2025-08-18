7 DC Heroes Spider-Man Can Beat

Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most popular heroes. Over the years, fans have watched Spider-Man triumph over nearly everything thrown at him (well, except for Marvel editorial). Spider-Man has great powers — he’s super strong, super fast, and has greater than human durability. His greatest power, though, is his spider sense. Spider-Man’s spider sense, combined his with superhuman physical attributes, allow him to basically avoid any assaults from nearly any foe out there. Spider-Man has been able to rope-a-dope his foes, keeping out of their reach, and tagging them with the strength of someone who can thrown cars around like they’re baseballs. Spider-Man never really had any training in combat before he became a superhero, but he was a very quick learner and became one of the best fighters around (later, he and Shang-Chi would create a martial art based around his physical attributes). On top of all of that, Spider-Man is also one of the smartest guys around, having created multiple technologies that take advantage of his powers.

Marvel and DC Comics are finally starting to crossover again. Now, Spider-Man is an old hat when it comes to crossovers with DC characters — he had one of the first crossovers with DC back in the day with Superman — but so far, nothing has been announced for him. For a lot of DC heroes, this is a pretty good thing. Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most formidable heroes, and he’d take down a lot of DC’s toughest heroes. These seven DC heroes are good, but Spider-Man would be able to take them down.

7) Green Arrow

Green Arrow is one of DC’s most storied heroes. Oliver Queen is a billionaire who got stranded on a desert island during a yachting excursion (sometimes it’s an accident that destroys his boat, sometimes it’s an attack of some sort) and survived for a year with just his bow and arrow. The time on the island changed Ollie, and he decided to use his archery skills for good. Green Arrow’s archery skills are probably the best in comics. He can fire multiple arrows with perfect accuracy, and is armed with a variety of trick arrows that allow him to even up the odds with his foes. On top of that, he’s ridiculously strong — in “The Archer’s Quest” it was established that he used a bow with a three hundred pound pull, which is insane if you know anything about archery — fast, well trained (he owns a win over Deathstroke on his own), and smart. However, none of that would matter against Spider-Man. Green Arrow does have some trick arrows that would help him out in the fight with Spider-Man, but Spider-Man’s spider-sense would make most of his weapons useless. Spider-Man is smart; he’d just web up Green Arrow’s quiver the first chance he gets. That would leave it a fist fight, and Green Arrow doesn’t have a chance in that kind of fight with Spider-Man.

6) Hawkman

Hawkman is one of DC’s most brutal heroes. K’Tar Deathbringer was the leader of an evil army that caused countless deaths. All of that changed when he met the angelic being Sh’ra. The two of them fell in love, and Sh’ra taught him empathy. He changed his ways, and the two of them were killed by his fellow Deathbringers. However, thanks to Sh’ra, the two of them began a path of reincarnation, so that K’Tar could make up all of the deaths he’s caused, the two of them returning through time and space in an attempt to save the same amount of lives that K’Tar has killed. Hawkman is powered by Nth metal, an anti-gravity element that allows him to fly, gives him superhuman strength and durability, and a healing factor. Hawkman is a great combatant and has millennia of experience. However, he’s not as agile as Spider-Man, which is going to hurt him in this fight. Spider-Man has experience fighting the Vulture, who has some similarities to Hawkman, so Spider-Man would use some of the same tactics against him. However, this fight is definitely going to come down to the two of them slugging it out, and that’s a fight that Spider-Man can win because of his speed and spider-sense.

5) Mister Terrific II

Mister Terrific II is one of comics’ ultimate polymaths. He’s an Olympic decathlete, the third smartest person on Earth, and an expert combatant. Terrific lost his wife and unborn child, and was inspired by the Spectre, who told him the story of the first Mister Terrific, Terry Sloane. Micheal decided to take up Terry’s mantle, and so Mister Terrific II was born. Terrific is one of the most skilled heroes on DC’s Earth. Armed with his T-spheres, which he can control thanks to his mask, Terrific is a hero in the Batman mold. He’s an expert at hand to hand combat, and his T-spheres are formidable weapons, but his true greatest attribute in combat is his intelligence. He can figure out how to defeat most enemies given enough time, and has led the Justice Society and the Terrifics in battles against the most dangerous enemies. Spider-Man versus Mister Terrific is an interesting fight. If there’s anyone who can figure out how to suborn Spider-Man’s spider-sense, it’s Mister Terrific. The problem is that he’d have to get the chance to do that. Spider-Man isn’t as smart as Terrific, but he has every physical advantage. Spider-Man also is no slouch when it comes to planning, and would quickly realize that Terrific’s mask is the key to controlling the spheres. Spider-Man would probably go through an entire canister of webbing in the fight, but he would win it. However, a second fight wouldn’t go the same way.

4) Damian Wayne

Damian Wayne is the heir to the traditions of both Batman and Ra’s al Ghul. He was trained from basically infancy to be the perfect man. He had the equivalent of multiple PhDs worth of education at a young age, was a master of multiple martial arts, and was stronger and faster than anyone his age had any right be. He first became Robin working with Dick Grayson when he was Batman, and proved that he was the best of the best. He’s since taken up working with his father, and is probably the greatest sidekick working today. Damian is unbelievably tough and smart, and he has been able to defeat enemies much stronger than him. However, there’s two problems with Damian Wayne in battle against Spider-Man — it’s kind of easy to push his buttons and the spider-sense. Spider-Man is a master of angering his opponents so much they make mistakes, and he’d easily be able to do that to Damian. Add in the fact that his spider-sense would keep Damian from touching him and and the young Robin is going to frustrated and angry. He’ll stop thinking, and that will allow Spider-Man to take him down. Now, I think that when Damian finally grows out of this attitude, he’ll be able to take down Spider-Man, but until then, Spider-Man has him.

3) Booster Gold

Booster Gold is a much better hero than he gets credit for. Booster Gold came to prominence as a member of multiple Justice League teams. Booster comes from the 25th century. He was a football player who threw his own games, and eventually had to settle for being a museum night watchmen. He was able to steal a bunch of equipment from the museum — powerful armor that gave him super strength, durability, and the power to fire energy blasts and a Legion flight ring — and with the robot Skeets went back in time to make his fame. Booster is mostly known for being the funny guy, but there’s a good reason he was on so many Justice League teams: he really is that good. He saved time and space on his own numerous times, earning the respect of his fellow heroes. Booster would do pretty well in battle with Spider-Man, but there’s really no way for him to win. Spider-Man’s spider-sense is going to allow him to keep one step ahead of Booster Gold. Add to that Spider-Man’s powers and his webbing, and Booster is going to take a beating. However, the fight would be great on the page because of all of the quips the two of them threw at each other.

2) Beast Boy

Beast Boy is one of the greatest Teen Titans. Beast Boy gained his powers from a blood transfusion from a green monkey and gained the power to transform into any animal (a power that would expand to even animals that weren’t from Earth). He first entered the superhero game alongside the original Doom Patrol, and would join the New Teen Titans when that team came together. Beast Boy is best known for two things — his sense of humor and his love of women. However, that’s not all there is to Beast Boy. He’s a great hero, and the variety of abilities his animal shapechanging gives him has allowed him to help defeat a number of foes. Beast Boy and Spider-Man would be a pretty good fight, but Spider-Man has it. Beast Boy is good, but he’s going to get frustrated because he won’t be able to hit Spider-Man. Spider-Man would use this to his advantage. Beast Boy’s powers are much greater than ever, but it’s going to come down to an actual knockdown drag-out fight between the two of them. In that kind of fight, Spider-Man has it in the bag.

1) Nightwing

I love Nightwing, but Spider-Man can beat him. Nightwing is one of the most important characters in the history of comics. He was the first sidekick as Robin and the first young hero. Dick Grayson opened the door for characters like Spider-Man, and his nearly 100 year existence has seen him grow and grow over the years as a character, something that Spider-Man no longer does. Dick Grayson helped found the Teen Titans and left behind the mantle of Robin to become Nightwing. Dick Grayson is the best Batman, and has the respect of basically everyone in the superhero community. Superman and Wonder Woman will listen to Nightwing’s advice. Nightwing is a ridiculously skilled hero, and has been able to defeat everything thrown at him, including the super strong and invulnerable Blockbuster II. Honestly, if he had his Batman utility belt, I think he’d be able to win the battle. However, he doesn’t carry nearly as much equipment as Nightwing, which means that he wouldn’t be able to mess with Spider-Man’s spider-sense. Nightwing is strong, fast, and skilled, but Spider-Man has all of the physical advantages, which would allow him to win this fight.

