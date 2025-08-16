7 DC Villains Spider-Man Can’t Beat

Spider-Man isn’t Marvel’s most powerful hero, but he’s got it where it counts. Over the years, Spider-Man comics have given readers some of the coolest fights in comic history. Spider-Man is a character who lends himself well to motion, his dynamic costume making him look like a red and blue whirling dervish of action. He’s faced off against some of the most formidable villains in the Marvel Universe, both those of his own rogues gallery, and those from other heroes’. He’s battled alongside the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and basically every other Marvel team out there, and has helped fight against the most dangerous threats in multiple major events. Spider-Man is extremely formidable.

Marvel is crossing over with DC Comics again, and it’s only a matter of time before we get some team-ups between Spider-Man and the heroes of the DC Multiverse. This is going to open up a whole world of villains to Spider-Man. Now, there are some DC villains that Spider-Man would be able to beat, and beat handily. However, there’s also a lot of DC villains that Spider-Man wouldn’t have a chance against without help. These seven DC villains would defeat Spider-Man, doing something many villains have tried but never succeeded at.

7) Mongul

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Mongul is the master of Warworld, and one of the most feared villains in the DC Universe. There’s been multiple versions of Mongul over the years; it’s more of a title than a person. Basically, one of the Warzoons, the name of the beings that live on Warworld, rises through the ranks and then kills the last Mongul, becoming the new one (there’s also Mongal, who was played as a sister of Mongul, but that was before the survival of the fittest, multiple Mongul thing was established). Mongul is Superman level strong, and that’s going to be a big problem for Spider-Man. Modern Superman isn’t throw planets like beachballs strong anymore, but he’s still mind-numbingly strong. Mongul can punch it out with Big Blue, so Spider-Man really doesn’t have much chance against him. Honestly, it’s highly doubtful that Mongul would even feel Spider-Man’s attacks. Spider-Man’s speed would allow him to keep away from Mongul, but eventually, he’d get tired or make a mistake, and that would be that. Mongul could kill Spider-Man with one good punch. Spider-Man has to be flawless the whole fight; Mongul just needs to get lucky once.

6) General Zod

Courtesy of DC Comics

There are few actual threats to Superman, but one villain has proven able to get the drop on Superman — General Zod. Zod was Krypton’s greatest tactical mind, and was actually friends with Jor-El in some versions of his story. However, all versions of the characters have the same fate — they try to take over the Kryptonian Science Council and fail, thrown into the Phantom Zone. As a Kryptonian, General Zod has amazing power under a yellow sun and has combat training on top of that. Zod is much, much stronger than Spider-Man. He’s also vastly faster. That’s basically going to be it for Spider-Man. Spider-Man can usually beat enemies stronger than him because he’s faster, his spider-sense allowing him to avoid attacks from anyone. That’s not going to work with Zod, as even with the spider-sense, Spider-Man couldn’t avoid attacks from Zod. General Zod has every advantage over Spider-Man, and there’s really no way for Spider-Man to win without getting his hands on some Kryptonite or creating a red sun gun.

5) Doomsday

Courtesy of DC Comics

Doomsday is one of the most feared villains in the DC Multiverse for one big reason — he killed Superman. The monster has changed a lot over the years (Doomsday is currently the Time Trapper, a time powered titan trying to get Superman to kill him so he can become a god), but one thing that hasn’t changed is how powerful he is. Doomsday is basically the Hulk; an indestructible being with titanic strength, which allowed him to overpower Superman. He can’t be killed the same way twice, so he can never be bludgeoned to death ever again. He’s probably actually stronger than the Hulk which would be a big problem for Spider-Man. There’s no doubt that Spider-Man could easily avoid Doomsday’s attacks, but there’s really nothing else that he could do. Webbing wouldn’t work on Doomsday — he’s too strong to be held by it long — and all of Spider-Man’s usual tricks against vastly stronger combatants wouldn’t work either. Much like the fight against Mongul, Spider-Man would have to be able to avoid every blow, but Doomsday only needs to get lucky once.

4) Gorilla Grodd

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Gorilla Grodd is an extremely dangerous villain. Grodd is the Gorilla City equivalent of Green Goblin in a lot of ways. He’s a super genius who has become twisted with rage and greed. He’s a titan of physical force, but his greatest power is his Force of Mind, a telepathic skill that allows him to control and assault minds. Grodd usually battles the Flash, which means that he’s more than ready to deal with fast opponents. All of this is going to be a problem for Spider-Man. Grodd and Spider-Man are probably pretty even on strength, and Spider-Man is faster than Grodd. However, Grodd is smart and his telepathy gives him a huge advantage over Spider-Man; he’d quickly discover that Spider-Man has some kind of spider-sense and would be able to use his mental powers to mess with it. This would probably be a pretty close fight, but Grodd’s mental power and tactical know how would mean this is a fight that Spider-Man would lose in the end.

3) Reverse Flash

Courtesy of DC Comics

Reverse Flash is one of the most dangerous and powerful villains in the DC Multiverse. The master of the Negative Speed Force, Reverse Flash is obsessed with destroying Barry Allen. He’s used his time travel powers to wreck Allen’s life, moving up and down the timestream in order to make the man he hates the most suffer. Reverse Flash may not be as strong as Spider-Man, but he’s many magnitudes faster than the Wall-Crawler. That’s going to be a huge problem for Spider-Man. His spider-sense only works if he’s actually faster than the opponent. Spider-Man is nowhere near as fast as Reverse Flash, and that’s basically going to be all she wrote for this fight. There’s a chance that Reverse Flash will mess up and allow Spider-Man to tag him a few times or a webbing trick will work, but in the end, it’s not going to be enough to win. Reverse Flash can end this fight anytime he wants.

2) Lex Luthor

Courtesy of DC Comics

Lex Luthor is Superman’s greatest enemy. The two of them are complete opposites; where Superman is physically strong, Lex is intelligent. Where Superman is selfless, Lex is selfish. Lex Luthor is the smartest villain on Earth (he might be the smartest person on Earth, but DC goes back and forth on whether Lex is smarter or Batman is), and it’s this intelligence that has allowed Lex to hang with the most powerful heroes and villains. Lex Luthor and Spider-Man are an interesting match. Spider-Man is obviously more physical powerful (unless Lex is wearing his armor), but Luthor is vastly more intelligent. This is going to make a lot of difference. Lex Luthor isn’t going to walk out and just start fighting Spider-Man, he’s going to study him first. Lex will be able to figure out that Spider-Man has spider-sense, and then will be able to figure out how to use that against Spider-Man. Lex is only going to go after Spider-Man after that, and that’s going to be a huge problem for Spider-Man. See, Lex is only going to actually fight Spider-Man in his armor. Lex’s armor in much more powerful than any suit of armor that Spider-Man has ever dealt with before. It gives Lex enough strength to fight against Superman, so it is much more powerful than Spider-Man. Lex would be able to devastate Spider-Man in this armor, and that would be that.

1) Darkseid

Courtesy of DC Comics

Darkseid is basically the Thanos of the DC Multiverse, and Spider-Man would have no chance against. Darkseid is the God of Evil and the lord of Apokolips. Darkseid was able to defeat his father, Yuga Khan, and take his throne. Since then, Darkseid has battled not only the New Gods of New Genesis, he’s also fought all of the greatest heroes in the multiverse. Darkseid is stronger than Superman, and has been known to battle entire teams of heroes by himself. His body in nearly indestructible, and his Omega Effect eye beams can kill just about anyone with one hit, and tracks its quarry where ever they go. So, Darkseid is much stronger than Spider-Man, although Spider-Man has the speed advantage, and can take way more damage. The spider-sense isn’t really going to matter too much in this fight. Sure, Spider-Man can avoid everything thrown at him for along time, but he’ll get tired. However, the real problem for Spider-Man is going to be the Omega Effect. It can follow Spider-Man anywhere and it’s eventually going to get him. Darkseid is much too powerful for Spider-Man, and the Web-Slinger can’t win.

What DC villains do you think can beat Spider-Man? Do you think I’m wrong with any of these? Sound off in the comments below.