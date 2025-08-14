What Absolute DC’s First Crossover Means (And It’s Exciting)

DC’s Absolute Universe is officially headed for its first crossover of characters, and the manner in which it is unfolding hints to what the larger plans for future Absolute DC crossovers could be. The Absolute Universe began in late 2024 from DC’s All In Initiative, with an all-new DC Universe created from the energy of the intergalactic conqueror Darkseid. Carrying the official designation of the Alpha-World as its title in DC’s multiverse of realities, Absolute DC kicked off with new interpretations of DC’s Trinity in the fall of 2024. Absolute DC has continued expanding greatly since, with Absolute versions of The Flash, Green Lantern, and Martian Manhunter, along with Green Arrow being the next hero to join the Absolute Universe.

The Absolute Universe has been nothing short of a phenomenal hit for DC Comics, and while it has thus far focused upon DC characters in individual books, that is set to change with the release of Absolute Wonder Woman #15. As announced at 2025’s San Diego Comic Con, that issue will see the Absolute versions of Wonder Woman and Batman meet, with Absolute Wonder Woman #15 set to hit comic book shelves on Christmas Eve of this year. As the first instance of DC superheroes in the Absolute Universe meeting, the inbound team-up of the Absolute versions of Wonder Woman and Batman actually could hint to quite a bit more about what the future plans for the Absolute Universe could be.

Batman & Wonder Woman Meeting First Indicates Heroes Crossing Paths Slowly

With Absolute DC’s first crossover being not a larger ensemble team-up, but one consisting exclusively of Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman, this suggests that the overlapping of the Absolute hero roster’s worlds and stories is likely to unfold gradually. The fact that Batman is teaming up with Wonder Woman first, as opposed to a more traditional World’s Finest-style alliance of Batman and Superman, also indicates that the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel probably won’t cross paths for a while. Ditto for Superman meeting Wonder Woman and the Absolute version of DC’s Trinity coming together.

All of those factors combined point to the Absolute Universe mixing and matching different heroes as teams, which could be planned to happen either in pairs or smaller groups of characters. With Green Arrow also soon to enter the Absolute picture, DC might be kicking off some regular meetings of various characters in the Absolute continuity following Batman and Wonder Woman’s alliance, but it seems likely to be holding off on uniting them as a larger heroic unit for some time, which also points to another big Absolute DC twist.

Absolute DC’s Justice League Could Be Further Away Than We Thought

Since the individual debuts of Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman in the Absolute Universe, the attention of many comic book readers has inevitably been locked in on not just when the Absolute Trinity will unite, but also on when the Absolute Justice League will form. With over a year before the beginning of Absolute DC and when the very first unity of heroes will occur in Absolute Wonder Woman #15, that strongly suggests that DC is in no hurry to bring the Absolute Justice League together just yet.

That is not to say that the Justice League is on the back burner or not a priority for the Absolute Universe. However, the picture of how the individual Absolute characters are meeting is gradually becoming clearer, and points to the formation of heroic alliances indeed being a gradual one in the Absolute Universe. With Batman and Wonder Woman first meeting in the Absolute Universe at the very tail end of 2025, it seems likely that it could well be at least another year from that point before the Absolute Justice League finally unites.

Why the Long Road to Absolute DC’s Justice League Will Be Worth the Wait

While seeing the Absolute versions of DC’s heroes forming a new take on the Justice League is a pay-off comic book fans are undoubtedly yearning for, it is also important to remember how much Absolute DC has absolutely thrived with each hero operating solo. With all of DC’s heroes in the Absolute Universe presented as completely new versions of their heroic namesakes, DC has really taken the opportunity to put each of them under the microscope in a way that has allowed them to stand out from their previous origin stories and make a huge impact on the comic book world. That has also undeniably been a huge factor in the ongoing success and popularity of the Absolute Universe.

In turn, Absolute DC has been a shining example of “It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey” in how much its individualized approach has made it such a hit. Of course, an Absolute Justice League and a larger interconnected Absolute Universe was surely always meant to be how the new DC Comics continuity was going to culminate. Moreover, the Justice League’s immediate debut as a team in DC’s New 52 reboot was a strong intro that equally argues for the validity of kickstarting a new universe from a team story then branching off individually. There is no right or wrong approach, but DC’s Absolute Universe elected to go with solo stories first before very gradually bringing the heroes together. The success the Absolute Universe has achieved is testimony to the strengths of its own strategy, and ultimately, while it will take longer than expected for the Absolute Justice League to form, the lead-up to shows that starting with Batman and Wonder Woman’s first meeting and tip-toeing towards the Justice League will be a pay-off worth waiting for.