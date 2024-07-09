Absolute Power: DC Reveals First Look at Event Finale

DC’s biggest 2024 event began earlier this month, with the proper launch of Absolute Power. The series, courtesy of Mark Waid and Dan Mora, is spinning out into a number of issues and tie-ins, and now we know how it is eventually going to culminate. On Tuesday, DC unveiled the first look at the covers for Absolute Power #4, which will arrive wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, October 2. Written by Waid with art by Mora, Absolute Power #4 will pit the “Trinity of Evil”—Brainiac, Failsafe, and Amanda Waller—against DC’s Super Heroes for the fate of the DC Universe.

Absolute Power #4 will feature a main cover from Mora, with variant covers by Simone Bianchi, Guillem March, Derrick Chew, Mico Suayan, and Stephen Bliss, plus a raised UV variant cover by Yasmine Putri, the 12th and final connecting variant cover by John Timms, a Power Participation variant cover by Juliet Nneka, and a villain-focused variant cover by Mikel Janín.

What Is Absolute Power #4 About?

In Absolute Power #4, as the last remaining resistance fighters fight tooth and nail on the bloody island of Gamorra, Batman and Superman find themselves at bitter odds! Meanwhile, Amanda Waller has come too far to give up now, and is calling in reinforcements from across the Multiverse! The future of the DC Universe is up for grabs, and after this, things will never be the same!

“I wanted to create a real sense of peril and drama without endangering the universe,” Waid told ComicBook in a recent exclusive interview. “Because those crossovers have been great, but it’s not my wheelhouse exactly to do the big cosmic stories. So that was goal number one. So then I started thinking about it, and, ‘What is the worst thing that you can do to these characters? What great sense of loss can you imprint upon universally all of them?’ It’s not just a matter of taking away their loved ones or their friends, because some of them have loved ones, some of them don’t, or whatever. What’s the one thing universally across the board you can do? And that’s to make them stop being superheroes.”

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Absolute Power #4!

Main Cover by Dan Mora

Variant Cover by Stephen Bliss

Variant Cover by Simone Bianchi

Variant Cover by Guillem March

Connecting Variant Cover by John Timms

Power Participation Variant Cover by Juliet Nneka

Raised UV Variant Cover by Yasmine Putri