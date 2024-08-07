Did Absolute Power Just Kill Off a Fan-Favorite Character?

Absolute Power has been teased as a seismic shift for the DC Universe, and the creatives behinds the series are going all-out. That means Amanda Waller is pulling no punches on her anti-metahuman crusade, even going the length to seemingly kill one of the title’s most integral characters in the event’s latest issue. Big spoilers up ahead for Absolute Power #2! Proceed with caution if you have yet to read the latest ish.

Even prior to Absolute Power gaining some momentum in its lead-in issues, Dreamer was being forced to worked on behalf of Waller. The covert operative managed to kidnap Dreamer’s family and forced her to join her squad under threat of harming Dreamer’s family. As has been teased all along, Dreamer finally broke ties to Amanda Waller and seemingly sacrificed herself so that some metahumans could escape to a place further from Waller and her Task Force VII.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Absolute Power #2 begins with whatever metahumans Waller and her forces haven’t captured seeking refuge at Superman’s Fortress of Solitude. Though the Last Son of Krypton reassured everyone the Fortress was impenetrable, one of Waller’s Amazos managed to break in with the help of a Brainiac Queen-controlled Jon Kent. Seeing harm befall most of her former colleagues and acquaintences, Dreamer decides enough is enough and seemingly perishes in a fiery explosion as she distracts the Amazo, allowing some of the heroes to escape.

The character has become a favorite in recent year, having debuted first on The CW’s Supergirl before joining DC’s comics stable. Nicole Maines, the actor who played Dreamer/Nia Nal in live-action, has also written many of the character’s stories.

“She is still this inexperienced 18-year-old girl who never thought she was going to have these powers, who doesn’t really know how to use these powers, and she’s doing her best to live up to the legacy set by her dearly departed mother. But she doesn’t know how and so she’s doing the best that she can and given the information that she has and what she sees in her visions, she’s trying to use her best judgment and she’s trying to do the right thing and protect the most people,” Maines told ComicBook earlier this year.

She added, “It’s a turning point for the character because that is sort of Dreamer’s whole mission and seeing the future, it’s, you know, go after the big target, don’t, like, little hero of the week or whatever. If you see what’s coming down the pipe you have a responsibility to stop it. It’s very see something, say something but yeah. Amanda Waller.”

Absolute Power #2 is now available wherever comics are sold while the story continues in Absolute Power: Task Force VII #4 on August 14th.