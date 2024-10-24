Absolute Wonder Woman’s New DC Origin Explained, What Are Diana’s New Powers?

Absolute Wonder Woman shakes things up in huge way, and there’s a lot to get used to right from the opening pages. A new origin story brings with it new mythology, a new guardian, and new abilities, and that’s just in the first issue. We’re here to break down all of the big changes and what they mean for the future, and to do that we’ll be getting into huge spoilers for Absolute Wonder Woman #1 from here on out, starting with when we first meet Diana and why that’s important.

A New Origin Story

In the main line universe, Diana is brought to life by a prayer from Hippolyta to the Gods, and that actually could still be the case in the Absolute Universe. The first time we meet Diana is when Apollo brings a baby Diana to Circe. Circe has been imprisoned on the island of Hell by the Gods, and now Apollo brings her Diana, revealing that she’s been taken from the Amazons for their crimes against the Gods and is never to be returned.

Then Apollo reveals that not only have the Amazons had their last descendant taken from them, but the word Amazon has been banned, with Apollo removing the ability for anyone to say it. As for Diana, the Gods don’t care what happens to her, just that she’s not with the Amazons, and Circe is open to just letting nature take its course. That ultimately changes when Diana shows the ability to survive, even as a baby, and eventually Circe forms a motherly bond with her newfound daughter.

A Magical Skillset

In addition to the changes in her backstory, Wonder Woman has a legion of new tricks up her sleeve. Thanks to being raised by a sorceress, Diana is able to wield magic and utilize spells, and much of that comes courtesy of a magic pouch that she carries on her belt. She’s able to pull out prepared spells and items from the pouch, but she’s also able to conjure weapons, including a massive magical broadsword that makes her an even more formidable foe.

While the sword is effective on offense, it’s also a defensive force, as Wonder Woman shields herself from a powerful blast from an alien invader late int eh issue. We also see her power up her hand with magical energy and touch her opponent to seemingly burn them or some other effect, but she’s hit with a stray blast before we can see that take full effect.

While she doesn’t have her trademark bracelets, she has sturdy gauntlets in their place, and at one point uses them to reflect a blast back at her opponent. She also has the ability to fly and still possesses great agility and speed, though when she needs some help she also has the option to call in her skeletal Pegasus into the fray, which is simply an amazing visual. She has far more at her disposal though, as the very last page of the issue shows us Diana wielding a red-tinged lasso, presumably charged with magical energy, and we cannot wait to see that in action when issue #2 rolls around.

We had a chance to speak with Thompson ahead of the big debut issue, and she also provided some context regarding Diana’s magical abilities and what she is and isn’t capable of.

“I will say that while the magic of Wonder Woman, I haven’t really seen people saying this, so I probably shouldn’t bring it up and raise this issue, but I was worried people would think she was just going to be so dramatically overpowered, but I would say there are limitations to the magic,” Thompson said. “She pays prices for that sometimes. It’s nothing unlimited. She’s also not a master magician. Like, she’s a witch, and she can do a lot of this stuff. She was raised in it, but she’s not, that’s not her primary skill set. Her primary skill set is still more Wonder Woman-based.”

“I would also say that there are a few things that we will reveal where Diana has some very distinct disadvantages that maybe the magic helps compensate for or whatever. So I think, don’t worry about her being too overpowered. Just be excited about how creative we’re going to be able to get with some of these solutions,” Thompson said.

