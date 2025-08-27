Absolute Wonder Woman Just Dropped a Big Tease for the Next Aquaman

The Absolute Universe has massively reinvented some of DC’s best and biggest characters. From Superman to Martian Manhunter, they’ve all been reimagined in almost every way while keeping the core that guides them and makes them so beloved. So far, we’ve seen six of these awesome new takes, each one a classic member of the Justice League, part of the Original Seven, as they’re called. However, although we have so many of them already, we’re still missing one classic Justice League hero. We haven’t heard tale or mention of Aquaman in the Absolute Universe yet, but Absolute Wonder Woman just changed all of that. Diana has a brand new weapon, and it could be the key to finding Aquaman once and for all.

Bringing Aquaman into the Absolute Universe would be a big deal, as it would further expand the Justice League’s presence as well as help advance the idea of group stories to come in the future. Having this tease for the hero come in Absolute Wonder Woman is brilliant, as is the adventure Diana goes on in order for it to come to fruition.

Diana, Clea, and Water That is Far From Ordinary

Wonder Woman descended into Area 41’s Maze to find an Amazon supposedly locked somewhere inside it. Instead of a sister, Diana found Clea, an Atlantean claiming to be an Amazon, and the woman who made herself queen of the Maze with her army of fishmen. After being thrown down to its deepest depths and casting a true-sight spell to overcome hallucinations, Diana saw what looked like a flying tendril of water. Wonder Woman actually did find another Amazon, Io, who looked after the many abandoned to die at the bottom of the Maze. She showed her a tunnel that the prisoners had tried to dig, only to hit the sea. Diana realized what was going on, and told Io to lead everyone to the exit Wonder Woman made while she dealt with Clea. The sentient water returned, and Wonder Woman offered to complete it so they might escape together.

Wonder Woman confronted Clea, and proposed a truce. In response, Clea stabbed her with her trident, which had what looked like a little piece of the sentient water in the top. Diana took Clea’s blow and launched the trident back into the depths. Clea freaked out, clearly needing the trident as it was, but Diana said that it was returning. All of a sudden, the sentient water flew up to Wonder Woman’s hand, taking the shape of a trident of pure water. A trident that looks very similar to the type of weapon Aquaman would wield.

Aquaman Is the King of All Water

This might not seem like much, but this is the biggest clue to Absolute Aquaman we’ve had yet. The clear implication is that Clea was using the power of the sentient water to control her fishmen, which is what let her rule in the Maze. Now that the water has returned to its true form and Clea has lost what let her act like a queen. Going under this assumption, the water has the ability to control creatures of the sea, just like Aquaman can. So, to recap, the first mention of Atlantis or any Atlantian we have is Clea, who isn’t even the queen of her own city, as she is in the mainline comics, and she was using a piece of a sentient water trident to control her fishmen. Given that the Absolute Universe is all about changing something important with each hero, this could be the change for Aquaman. The obvious answer is that Atlantis is gone, but what if it’s more than that? What if Aquaman himself isn’t around like he should be, and instead of him not having a kingdom, it’s his kingdom that lacks their king? Aquaman himself could have been turned to water.

Even if this trident isn’t Aquaman himself, it could easily be connected to him. Perhaps this trident has some of his power that he will need to reclaim to establish himself as a hero, which he will have to go on a journey to retrieve given Atlantis could very well no longer be around. This trident could represent the first step towards the rise of Aquaman, the last of the Original Seven we need to see. Absolute Wonder Woman is already going to be the first Absolute book to crossover with another hero, as she will team up with Absolute Batman in issue #15 of her own series. Wonder Woman seems to be the lynchpin that will bring the Absolute heroes together, and so it only makes sense to tease Aquaman in her comic, just like this.

