Tom Taylor Teases Big Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent Secret

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent has a secret and according to series writer Tom Taylor, we'll find out more about it very soon. On social media, Taylor has been teasing that "there something we haven't told you" about the upcoming new series for a few days now and, on Sunday, shared just a portion of the cover of the second issue along with the promise that we'll find out in less than 24 hours where Jon Kent will go from here.

Where will Jon Kent go from here?

Find out in less than 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/KY0xDwhkwE — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) February 5, 2023

As for what this secret is, that's anyone's guess. Taylor has noted in his social media posts that while there have been many guesses, no one has even come close just yet which makes this all the more intriguing. As for what we do know about Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, the series comes after Taylor's Superman: Son of Kal-El with Taylor previously telling Newsarama that the upcoming six-issue limited series got a rebrand "for a specific reason we can't talk about yet".

"There's something very exciting happening with Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent that we won't reveal until a couple of issues in," Taylor said. "It's very exciting; sorry to be so mysterious."

The series, which comes from Taylor and Clayton Henry, will pit the young Superman against Ultraman. The Superman of Earth-2, Val-Zod, will also play a major part in the series.

"I couldn't be more excited for Jon Kent to headline the iconic Adventures of Superman," said Taylor. "It's a real testament to the fantastic response of fans to Jon as Superman. This series is going to be one of the most action-packed books I've ever written, and Jon is going to be tested more than ever before. While we can tell you the Superman of Earth-2, Val-Zod, and Jon's nemesis, Ultraman, will be key characters in the early part of Adventures of Superman, what we're going to reveal at the end of issue #2 will have everyone talking and issue #3 launches us in a direction that no one will see coming."

You can check out the official synopsis for the first issue of Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent below.

ANOTHER SUPERMAN HAS FALLEN. Across the Multiverse, Kal-Els are being murdered. Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, believes only one man can help stop the killing: Kal-El's son, Jon Kent! Jon will have to step across dimensions and face the killer of the Kal-Els, the monstrous Ultraman, the man who kidnapped and tortured him for years. And Val-Zod is not acting alone in trying to save the Supermen. Who is the mysterious woman alongside him? And what is her shocking connection to the Super-Family?

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 is set to go on sale March 7th.