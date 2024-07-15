Alien: Romulus Reveals New Images of the Film’s Doomed Crew

Alien: Romulus‘ young cast of actors are featured in Total Film Magazine this month – and you can check out the gallery of images below!

Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War, Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (Madame Web, The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu – and all of the young actors are featured in this new gallery of photos, below, via Total Film Magazine:

The cast of “Alien: Romulus”

Spike Fearn & Cailee Spaeny in “Alien: Romulus”

Isabela Merced in “Alien: Romulus”

One photo seems to depict Wu’s character, “Navarro” suffering the pains of having a Xenomorph growing in her stomach, while the other young characters huddle around her. Another photo shows Fearn’s character “Bjorn” privately conversing with Spaeny’s “Rain Carradine.” Finally, we get a shot of Merced’s character “Kay” looking perhaps a little frightened and a little skeptical about whatever is going on in the scene. Along with these actual images from Alien: Romulus, we also get two cover images featuring the Xenomorphs – including one truly epic-looking cover image showing Rain (gun in hand) being reflected in the iconic featureless black forehead of a drooling Xenomorph.

Alien: Romulus is now poised to be one of the biggest horror films of the summer – if not of the year. Director Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead remake, Don’t Breathe) has arguably never missed when it comes to his directorial features; there are a lot of fans crossing their fingers that Alvarez will be able to do for the Alien movie franchise what series creator Ridley Scott failed to achieve with his 2010s prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

What Is Alien: Romulus About?

Alien: Romulus poster

Alien: Romulus is being billed as more of a spinoff rather than a direct continuation of the Alien franchise and will see a group of young space colonizers attempt to stage a raid/heist of a space vessel, only to find out that it’s been overrun by the most terrifying life form in the universe: the Xenomorphs.

As stated, the cast of the film includes Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) is the director, working from a screenplay he co-wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2), based on characters created by original Alien writers Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16th.