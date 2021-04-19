Marvel Announces Aliens: Aftermath

✖

Marvel Comics will celebrate Aliens' 35th anniversary by paying a visit to Hadley's Hope, the seminal sci-fi action film's setting, this July in the Aliens: Aftermath one-shot, its second new Alien-universe comics project since taking over the license last year. Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force) writes the story with art by Dave Wachter (Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon). The double-sized issue promises to reveal a "terrifying possible future" for LV-426, the site where the Nostromo crew first encountered the deadly Xenomorphs. Years later, Ellen Ripley awoke from cryosleep to learn that Weyland-Yutani built a colony on the same location and returned to find the community ravaged by the same alien creatures.

Aliens: Aftermath occurs three and a half decades later as a team of journalists tries to uncover the truth about the Hadley's Hope tragedy. Here's the description Marvel Comics provided in a press release:

(Photo: Phil Noto, Marvel Comics)

"It’s been 35 years since the tragedy of the Hadley’s Hope colony, but what happened during that ill-fated venture has been shrouded in mystery. A renegade crew of investigative journalists are heading towards the moon that Weyland-Yutani has wiped from all records, and they’ll bring back the truth even if it kills them…and what remains in that bombed-out site will try to do just that."

Of writing the new Aliens story, Percy said, “When I was a kid, I had a door-length poster of a xenomorph crashing through the wood, tearing off the hinges, creeping forward with a drippy fanged smile. This is the image I would drift away to every night, which no doubt influenced my imaginative hard-wiring, along with the films and comics that I watched and read over and over and over. To this day, I can't grip a knife without wanting to lay my hand on a table and tick-tick-tick the point between my splayed fingers -- I can't play a game of ping-pong or Clue without yelling, ‘Game over, man.’ -- I can't scratch an orange tabby without whispering, ‘You are my lucky star....lucky, lucky, lucky, lucky, lucky.’ I’ve been in love with these stories most of my life, and it's truly an honor and a delight to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Aliens with a script inked in acid blood.”

Aliens: Aftermath #1 goes on sale on July 14th.