Godzilla Is About to Become the Next Host of the Venom Symbiote

The Lethal Protector and the King of Monsters are joining forces in an epic partnership for the ages. Toho International and Marvel Comics are collaborating on a pop culture crossover in Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, a five-issue event series that follows on the heels of individual one-shots that pitted Godzilla against various Marvel heroes. Fans will have seen Godzilla face Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Avengers, but now the entire Marvel Universe will have to face Godzilla’s wrath. Marvel and Toho have released new details on the second issue of the crossover, and it involves Godzilla bonding with the Venom symbiote.

The covers and solicitation for August’s Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #2 by Gerry Duggan and Javier Garron tease how Godzilla and Venom join forces. The main cover by Mark Brooks depicts Godzilla becoming the latest host of Venom. There are also more covers by Andrea Sorrentino and Stonehouse, as well as an Action Figure Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher that features Godzilla’s archnemesis, King Ghidorah. Plus Dave Wachter continues the series’ line of Marvelized Variant Covers, which deliver terrifying mashups of Godzilla and Marvel icons. This cover showcases the fiery vengeance of Ghost-Rider-Zilla.

This won’t be the first time that Marvel and Godzilla fans have seen the King of Monsters become the new Venom. April’s Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man took place after Spider-Man returned with the alien black suit from Battleworld in Secret Wars. After a sonic attack from Godzilla forced the symbiote to flee from Spider-Man, it found a new host in Godzilla. Spider-Man successfully stopped “Godzilla Venom” from rampaging across New York City, but the symbiote was able to maintain Godzilla’s powers after their separation.

This wasn’t the only surprise in Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man. Eddie Brock still ended up bonding with Venom, but now the symbiote has the combined powers of Spider-Man and Godzilla. After they bonded, the new entity let out a “We… Are… God Venom!”

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN & MORE

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Virgin Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

Variant Cover by STONEHOUSE

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Marvelized Ghost-Rider-Zilla Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER

On Sale 8/20

THE LETHAL PROTECTOR BECOMES THE DEADLY DESTRUCTOR AS GODZILLA BONDS WITH A SYMBIOTE!

As the King of the Monsters sets about making mincemeat out of Manhattan, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes find reinforcements in the most unlikely of places – the villainous patrons of the Bar with No Name! Will their combined efforts be enough to slow Godzilla down – or are they merely adding fuel to the fire as the Venom Symbiote discovers an even more enticing apex predator to latch onto? Plus, Black Panther makes a shocking discovery about the nature of Vibranium and what is driving Godzilla’s rampage! But will it be enough to make a difference in the wake of the disappearance of Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman and the entire Baxter Building?!

What do you think about the pairing of Godzilla and Venom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!