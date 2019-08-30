Get Ready for Hellmouth and Charles Gunn in Angel #5

BOOM! Studios has built up its own Buffyverse in the pages of both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, and now those two books will be colliding in a brand new crossover titled Hellmouth. While Angel and Buffy will be crossing paths, Angel is already assembling his own team to battle back the darkness, with Lilith and Fred now on his side. The latest issue of Angel revealed Charles Gunn to be the Warrior of the team, and you can get a new look at him in action in our exclusive preview of Angel #5, which will also act as a prelude to Hellmouth.

The preview shows Charles Gunn searching the remnants of a factory, though we don’t know what he’s looking for exactly. He seems to be alone at the moment, but odds are Angel will be making his presence known soon enough. We also see what could be a flashback of Gunn’s childhood later in the preview, leading to a very tense drive to somewhere unknown.

“Hellmouth is here and the only one who can stop it is Angel . . . and the team he’s somehow managed to pick up along the way. But everyone who’s ever joined him in the fight against evil ends up paying a heavy cost,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor,

BOOM! Studios. “So it all comes down to one very important question—who can Angel trust with the fate of the world?”

We can’t wait to see Angel and Charles Gunn meet for the first time, and you can check out the official description for Angel #5 below, which is written by Bryan Edward Hill and drawn by Gleb Melnikov.

“Meet Charles Gunn, vampire hunter, social media celeb, and the fresh new face of LA’s supernatural crime fighting underground. But it’s not all just likes and subscribes because Gunn is on a mission to dust every vampire he can find, right up until he comes face-to-face with the vampire cursed with a soul! Will they be able to bridge their differences and partner up long enough to save the world?”

Angel #5 will feature a main cover by Dan Panosian with a variant cover by Scott Buoncristiano and artist Troy Nixey. The book will hit comic stores on September 25th, and you can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide!

