Archie Comics Bringing Back Classic Character For New One-Shot

A classic Archie Comics character is coming back for a new one-shot this spring. On Friday, Archie Comics announced that everyone’s favorite “Freak Magnet” Paul Patton, Jr./The Fox will be back in The Fox: Family Values #1, set to arrive on May 18th. The issue will feature all-new stories by writer/artist Dean Haspiel, writer Vito Delsante, artist Richard Ortiz, and colorist Matt Herms with veteran letterer Jack Morelli. The issue will also feature a reprint of a classic The Fox story by Alex Toth, offering new readers an introduction to The Fox family of characters. The Fox: Family Values #1 will follow the adventures of the Patton family — The Fox, She-Fox, and their son Ghost Fox — as they “try to be the best hero family of Foxes they can be”.

“We wanted to bring The Fox back to the spotlight in 2022 in a way that makes it very accessible to new fans while also honoring what’s come before,” Jamie L. Rotante, senior director of editorial at Archie Comics said in a statement. “And what better way to do that than bringing back Dean Haspiel? Dean, alongside Mark Waid, help firmly establish the modern version of The Fox in the hearts of fans with the beloved Freak Magnet series. What’s so interesting about this character is that he’s a superhero unlike any other—he can deftly tackle both serious issues and weird and wacky villains and situations all in the same issue. We’re thrilled to have Dean back to tell an all-new story, alongside Vito Delsante, Richard Ortiz, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli, and we can’t wait for people to grab this one-shot off the shelf in May.”

Haspiel explained that he’s wondered where The Fox was now and is excited to deliver those stories to readers.

“When I plotted and drew ten issues of The Fox, I was basically given full latitude to do what I wanted and it encouraged me to open all kinds of unexpected doors,” Haspiel said. “After a good 5-year break, I wondered where The Fox was these days and realized his ‘freak magnet’ curse had become a family affair. I decided to explore a day-in-the-life story about a man and his wife and their son and how each one of them deals with their idea of what it means to be a hero. I also wanted to deliver a tale that could introduce the fox to new readers and spark the possibility of more stories!”

Delsante also expressed his excitement for the project, teasing how tempting it is to throw everything “including the kitchen sink” at the Pattons is.

“The thing that makes The Fox stand out is that you can tell virtually any story with him!” Delsante said. “All credit to Dean and Mark Waid for opening the floodgates and making him a ‘freak magnet.’ There’s nothing wrong with telling a typical cut-and-dry superhero story, but I think that being able to throw everything, including the kitchen sink, at the Pattons is extremely tempting.”

The Fox first debuted in MLJ Comic’s Blue Ribbon Comics #1 written by Joe Blair and drawn by Irwin Hassen. The character made his modern revival in 2013 thanks to a five-issue mini-series, The Fox, written by Haspiel and Waid under Archie’s Red Circle Comics imprint with a second five-issue series from the same creative team arriving in 2015. You can check out the official solicitation for The Fox: Family Values below.

THE FOX: FAMILY VALUES (ONE-SHOT)

The Fox: Family Values follows the life of the super heroic Patton family, all considered “freak magnets” who can’t help but do what they can to save the day… whether they like it or not! First, Dean Haspiel returns to writing and art duties in “Mid-Life Pisces.” Can a family of antiheroes with three different philosophical points of view break bread at the end of the day? The patriarch, investigative journalist Paul Patton, Jr. (aka THE FOX) is desperate to find another story. He tries to get his son, Shinji (aka GHOST FOX) to come along with him, but his teenage son is more interested in dating than finding exclusive stories! Meanwhile, his wife, Mae (SHE FOX) must confront some sins of her past in the form of two super-villains! Then, in “Back to Back,” written by Vito Delsante with line art by Richard Ortiz, we venture to the past, before Paul and Mae were married! The two are hours away from their wedding ceremony and are presently missing their final wedding rehearsal while they’re detained by a mad supervillain. How will they make it to their nuptials? All that PLUS a special reprint of a classic Fox story by the legendary Alex Toth!

Script: Dean Haspiel, Vito Delsante, Alex Toth

Art: Dean Haspiel, Richard Ortiz, Alex Toth, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

CVR A Main Cover: Dean Haspiel

CVR B Var: George Caltsoudas

On Sale Date: 5/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S