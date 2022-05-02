Archie Comics Introducing Two New Characters

✖

In addition to having its comic book characters meet their counterparts from the TV series Riverdale this month, Archie Comics will introduce two new characters to its cast of Riverdale teenagers this summer. Teen business mogul Eliza Han and software tech genius Stacy Banks will debut in two new Archie's one-shot specials hitting comic shops this summer. Archie describes Eliza Han as "a bi-racial pansexual teen with a remarkable back story as the brains behind a major corporation." She'll make her first appearance in June's Archie & Friends: Summer Lovin' one-shot. Eliza arrives in Riverdale ready to spend time with love interest Harper, Veronica's cousin. But there's a problem: Reggie thought this was his chance to rekindle his and Harper's romance. Tee Franklin (Bingo Love) writes the story, with Dan Parent's artwork. It will be the first story to show that Harper Lodge is bisexual.

"The best Archie characters are the ones you can drop in and have them create a little fun chaos," Archie Comics Editor-in-Chief Mike Pellerito said in a press release. "Eliza is another character that you can fall in love with very easily — and there's a lot more to be revealed about the character besides her sexuality."

(Photo: Eliza Han development art by Dan Parent and Rosario "Tito" Peña.)

Archie describes Stacy Banks as an "African American teen coding savant." Stacy debuts in July's Betty and Veronica Friends Forever: Summer Surf Party one-shot. Banks' coding talents will complement Dilton Doiley long-established mechanical genius. Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie Rotante writes the story, working with artist Dan Parent. In the story, Stacy invents an online word game that becomes a popular distraction in town.

"STEM has become such an important field in today's world -- but it also can be incredibly fun," Rotante said. "The possibilities of what you can do with it are nearly endless, and the doors it can open for students are invaluable. The chance to bring a STEM-focused student into the spotlight in the modern classic-style Archie titles is especially exciting!"

(Photo: Stacy Banks development art by Dan Parent and Rosario "Tito" Peña.)

Archie notes that both characters will have regular recurring roles in future issues of Archie's comics and digest series. Rotante adds, "Any and all new characters are meant to become integrated into the regular cast of characters. Riverdale is forever expanding, and we'll be taking extra care to make sure that none of these new kids get lost in the mix!"

Archie & Friends: Summer Lovin' #1 releases June 8th with a cover by Bill Golliher and colorist Rosario "Tito" Peña. Betty and Veronica Friends Forever: Summer Surf Party #1 goes on sale on July 17th with a cover by Jeff Shultz and Peña. Covers and details follow.

(Photo: Bill Golliher, Rosario "Tito" Peña, Archie Comics)

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: SUMMER LOVIN' #1 (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY BY TEE FRANKLIN & DAN PARENT: "Carnival Love!" It's time for some fun (and maybe even romance) at the Riverdale summer carnival! Looking to rekindle their relationship, Reggie is excited when he finds out Veronica's cousin, Harper Lodge, will be visiting a traveling carnival that arrived in Riverdale! Plus, a collection of fun-in-the-sun stories perfect for a beach read!

Script: Tee Franklin

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 6/8

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

(Photo: Jeff Schultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña, Archie Comics)

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SUMMER SURF PARTY #1 (ONE-SHOT)

A BRAND-NEW STORY kicks off this collection of fun-in-the-sun stories about pool parties, beach bashes and more, all hosted by Betty & Veronica! In "What's the Word?" Veronica's planning on throwing the BIGGEST pool party ever. She's been working on it for months, and now the big day is almost here . . . but no one seems to be that interested. Everyone's too consumed with beating each other's streak on a brand-new app called "Wordeel." Can Veronica get everyone into the spirit so her pool party can actually make a splash?