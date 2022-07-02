Archie Comics Announces Four New Horror Titles

It's July, which means that we are officially on the back half of the year and that much closer to Spooky Season and while we do still have a few months ago before all things spooky and creepy will be in full swing, Archie Comics is already giving fans of thrills and chills plenty to look forward to. Archie Comics has announced four all-new horror comics coming in October, aka Archie Horror's Month of Mayhem. The four comics cover a range of spooky things, including campfire tales for kids, offering up a little something for everyone. "Whoever thought Archie Comics and horror would go so well together? We did — but it definitely took a lot of other folks by surprise!" Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante said (via Lotusland Comics). "Since Afterlife With Archie's debut way back in 2013, we've been consistently delivering on unique horror stories featuring our cast, and we have no plans on stopping that anytime soon! We're so excited to bring everyone Archie's Month of Mayhem for the Halloween season. We've got something for everyone — three brand new horror one-shorts and a middle-grade horror anthology!"

Chilling Adventures Presents…Weirder Mysteries The horror offerings will kick off in late September with Chilling Adventures Presents…Weirder Mysteries. The book will feature three dark sci-fi tales from writers Frank Tieri, Joanne Starer, and Ron Robbins with art by Federico Sabbattini, Juan Bobillo, and Ryan Jampole. It's described as "Riverdale is known to be a hotbed of strange happenings and paranormal activity… always has been and always will be. Take a look as a few extra-special case files are opened that highlight the weird occurrences that happen in the small, quiet town, in a one-short anthology that's equal parts The X-Files and Black Mirror." The issue goes on sale September 21st.

Chilling Adventures of Salem The second book lets Salem the Cat take the lead in Chilling Adventures of Salem, written by Cullen Bunn with art by Dan Schoening. "Salem the Cat has always been known as Sabrina's familiar, but what happens when Sabrina's not around to protect him (or, as is more the case, when he doesn't have to protect her)? This special one-short explores a different side of Salem's life, one in which he acts as an anti-hero enacting vigilante justice on those who hurt others like him… animals, in a horror story that's equal parts Pet Sematary and Hereditary." It goes on sale October 12th.

Fear the Funhouse Third up is Fear the Funhouse written by Micol Ostow, Magdalene Visaggio, and Michael Northrop with art by Lisetta Carrera, Ryan Caskey, and Diana Camero. "A night camping at the treehouse in the woods leads the pre-teen Archie and his friends to do what any kid their age would do in that scenario: tell scary stories! But each story grows creepier and creepier as the kids realize that maybe, just maybe, there is some truth to these tall tales in an anthology that's equal parts Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Goosebumps." It goes on sale October 19th.

