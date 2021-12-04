Riverdale: 100th Episode Photos Tease Return to Classic Archie

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox”, the fifth episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season. The episode is expected to serve as the finale for the currently-ongoing “Rivervale” event, which has brought a spooky and bizarre approach to the Town with Pep. Given how eccentric the event has gone so far — with human sacrifices, ancient curses, the literal Devil, and so much more — it was safe to assume the episode would get surreal, and it definitely looks like that’s the case. The episode is expected to feature a return to the “Classic Archie” alternate reality, which was first teased in a dream sequence in Season 1. Based on the photos, it looks like even more characters will be getting comic-accurate twists on their looks — and real Archie comics will even appear in the episode.

Still, given Rivervale, it’s safe to assume things will get sinister or otherworldly in some way.

“[These new episodes] are firmly in the horror genre,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously teased to TVLine. “Things are a little bit darker, a little bit weirder, a little more twisted in Rivervale.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Jughead Paradox” below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

“100th EPISODE – Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.”

Riverdale airs Tuesdays at 9/8c. “The Jughead Paradox” will air on December 14th.

