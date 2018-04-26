Exclusive: Anna And Coyote Fight For Their Lives In ‘Backways’ #5 Preview

Things are getting insane in the Backways, and now you can get your first look at the next action-packed issue.

The hunt for Sylvia is on in AfterShock’s Backways #5, and as you can tell in the preview no one, and we mean no one, wants Anna to find her best friend. Well, except for Coyote, but odds are there’s something in it for her as well. Still, they won’t find anything if the Wolf catches them, and it is up to Anna and her new powers to get the Wolf off their trail.

To be fair, their hesitancy to let her find Syliva is understandable when you consider the possible cost. Sylvia is currently held captive by the Outsider, who just about demolished the Backways in its last rampage. If Anna lets him loose to save Sylvia, the entire Backways is at risk, and the citizens of this magical place aren’t about to go out quietly.

The visuals of Backways are handled by Eleonora Carlini, and writer Justin Jordan has been floored by her work so far.

“I’d actually talked to Eleonora about another project, and when AfterShock became interested in Backways, I suggested her,” Jordan said. “Which was totally a great move, because she is awesome on this. She’s really, really elevated the book and she continues to blow my mind. I think my favorite thing so far is the design for Fell, in the second issue. In the script he’s described as an immensely fat man. What Eleonora drew was that but… very different than what you’re probably picturing.”

BACKWAYS #5 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 05.09.18

writer: Justin Jordan

artist: Eleonora Carlini

colorist: Silvia Tidei

letterer: Marshall Dillon

cover: Eleonora Carlini w/ Silvia Tidei

“Anna has found the way to rescue Sylvia from the Outsider, but the denizens of the Backways are determined to stop her. And if Anna succeeds she may put the Backways and the world in grave danger.

From Justin Jordan (STRAYER, Green Lantern: New Guardians) and Eleonora Carlini (Batgirl, Doctor Who) comes the brand new series of magic, mystery and mayhem that is sure to appeal to fans of Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia!”

Backways #5 from AfterShock Comics is in comic stores May 9.