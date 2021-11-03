Ballad For Sophie: Check Out This Trailer And Preview Pages

Today sees the release of Ballad for Sophie, a new graphic novel from Filipe Melo which centers on parallel stories that collide, bringing music, humanity, and fantasy into contact and conflict. The book is described as “a sweeping tale about what happens when a young journalist prompts a reclusive musical superstar to finally break his silence. Starring child prodigies, bitter old men, beautiful dancers, demonic managers, Nazi commandants, compassionate nuns and lifesaving animals, Ballad for Sophie is a stunning graphic symphony exploring a lifetime of ambition, betrayal, compassion anguish, long-buried secrets and flying pianos.”

And publisher Top Shelf Comix have provided us with a first look at a trailer for the book, as well as a look inside the book for anybody who might be on the fence.

You can check it out above, and the official synopsis for the graphic novel below.

1933. In the small French village of Cressy-la-Valoise, a local piano contest brings together two brilliant young players: Julien Dubois, the privileged heir of a wealthy family, and François Samson, the janitor’s son. One wins, one loses, and both are changed forever.



1997. In a huge mansion stained with cigarette smoke and memories, a bitter old man is shaken by the unexpected visit of an interviewer. Somewhere between reality and fantasy, Julien composes, like in a musical score, a complex and moving story about the cost of success, rivalry, redemption, and flying pianos.



When all is said and done, did anyone ever truly win? And is there any music left to play?

