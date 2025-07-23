Batman #161 Is the Best of Hush 2 so Far (but Not the Way You’d Expect)

Batman is going through an interesting time right now. As Superman and the rest of DC becomes ascendant, Batman is no longer the top DC book. The publisher almost certainly knew this was going to happen, and that’s probably why we’re getting “Hush 2.” This sequel to the Jeph Loeb/Jim Lee Batman classic hasn’t reached the level of its predecessor, and at this point three chapters in, there are a lot of fans who don’t believe that it is going to. “Hush” had its problems — it’s basically baby’s first Batman story with amazing art — but “Hush 2” just hasn’t grabbed fans like the original. That said, Batman #161 is the best issue of “Hush 2” so far, although the reasons for that aren’t exactly the best.

We’re going to start with the art, because that is the best part of this issue — and the story so far, honestly. Jim Lee returning to Batman is always a cause for celebration, and Batman #161 is an example of why. Lee’s art grabs you immediately. The first page’s four panel grid is gripping, picking up on the last chapter’s cliffhanger and dropping readers into a tense situation. This issue is the best looking issue so far. Lee is able to capture the tension of the story’s events so far in the story, and there are really no flaws with the art. There’s a flashback page of color washed panels that looks beautiful, and definitely captures the flavor of the scene. The action scenes are fluid, and Lee’s character acting remains top notch.

Alex Sinclair’s colors are a big reason why the art looks so good. Because comics aren’t a live action medium, people don’t often think about the lighting of the panels, but a colorist knowing how to use darkness and light is important. Batman is a dark character in a dark world, so colorists that work on Batman need to capture the darkness while also keeping things lit up enough to let the art shine. Sinclair is able to do this with this issue, and it really helps the art establish the tone of the story. Scott Williams has always been one of the better inkers who have worked with Lee, and he’s again able to take Lee’s art and shade it perfectly, as well as giving the lines just the right strength.

“Hush 2” is an exercise in nostalgia, and that hasn’t exactly enamored it to fans. “Hush” wasn’t some groundbreaking story, but it definitely grabbed you. So far, “Hush 2” hasn’t really done that. Batman #161 is the best issue thus far but it’s not because it finally makes the story as gripping as the first “Hush.” No, the reason it’s the best part of the story so far is that it’s an action-packed issue that’s more about previous story arcs, rather than the story at hand.

Loeb basically gets out of Lee’s way and gives readers a gripping issue that is more about escaping stand-offs and a confrontation between Batman and Batgirl than whatever Hush is up to. This is just classic Batman storytelling, so it works as a story. A particular highlight is a fight between Batman and Batgirl. The two of them are basically battling over their relationships with Jim Gordon, and it’s built on their history together. Their fight in the issue revolves around Joker hurting the Gordon family again, and Batman’s inability to stop it. There are some who would argue that it’s out of character for Batgirl to want Joker dead, and I’m not going to argue against that idea. However, Babs is only human, so her being mad that Batman hasn’t killed the Joker yet, putting her family in danger over and over as a result does make sense to an extent. That said, you kind of have to ignore a lot of who Babs is as a character for this to work, but let’s be real — modern superhero comics revolve around mischaracterization nowadays, so every reader is used to ignoring a character’s history in various stories.

Batman #161 isn’t going to make you suddenly like “Hush 2.” This deep into the story, there are just too many questions. What is Hush’s actual motivation? Why is Joker involved with all of this? Why would Damian Wayne ask Bane for help? There are a lot of parts of this story that don’t make sense if you’re a longtime Batman fan. However, this issue succeeds more than the others before it because it’s just a great-looking, action-packed comic. Even if you don’t like “Hush 2,” the art from Lee, Williams, and Sinclair alone is worth your time.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Batman #161 is on sale now.