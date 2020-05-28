It's Punchline Vs Harley Quinn in New Batman #93 Preview

Ever since Punchline was introduced, fans have been looking forward to the day where she would face of against Harley Quinn. That day is happening very soon, as Batman #93 will feature the throwdown we've wanted to see, and now DC has revealed the first look at that battle in a new preview for Batman #93. Punchline isn't a huge fan of Harley obviously, and after being inundated with Harley after going to one of Joker's old safe houses, she is out to wipe her from Joker's life completely. As you can see in the preview starting on the next slide, she's off to an awfully good start, and it would appear Harley might be in over her head.

We also see Batman crossing swords with The Designer after a rather tense meeting. We still don't know who is behind the Designer mask, and whoever it ends up being, they aren't keen on letting Batman ruin their grand plans.

As we've learned in previous issues, Designer worked with some of Gotham's biggest villains to expand their vision and create truly epic schemes that were leaps and bounds ahead of their typical crimes. That kind of came to a halt when Designer tried to help Joker, who ended up killing Designer.

It would seem Designer survived the whole ordeal and is now putting those schemes from The Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman into action. This is all happening while Joker builds his own grand scheme and Punchline seems to be a critical part of making all of it work. Hopefully, we get more of an idea of what that plan entails soon, but in the meantime, you can check out the official description of Batman #93 below.

"Batman faces off with the Designer as "Their Dark Designs" nears its epic climax! In the last year, Batman has lost more than he could have imagined, and now he faces a cost so dear it will change the course of his life. And there is worse on the horizon. Amid all the horror, he can feel the drumbeat of battle. "The Joker War" is coming, and Gotham City will never be the same!"

Batman #93 (“Their Dark Designs,” Part 8)

Written by James Tynion IV

Pencils by Guillem March and Javier Fernandez

Colors by Tomeu Morey and David Baron

Standard Cover by Tony S. Daniel and Tomeu Morey

Harley Quinn Variant Cover by Francesco Mattina

Batman #93 goes on sale Tuesday, June 23rd.