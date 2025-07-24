A Shocking Villain Just Came to Batman’s Aid

Batman is in the midst of “Hush 2” from the original “Hush” team of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee. So far, “Hush 2” hasn’t really hooked readers, and is very much unlike the original at this point. However, Jim Lee’s art is still amazing, and it’s given readers some exciting visual scenes as Batman has to deal with Hush’s newest plan. Hush has always been able to lead Batman around by the nose, and he’s shown that even with help from members of the Bat-Family that weren’t around when Hush first attacked — like Jason Todd, Damian Wayne, and Batgirl — he can still play Batman. Batman #160 ended with a perfect example of this, as Batman bites off more than he can chew against two of Hush’s new henchmen. However, he gets help — from Damian Wayne and the last person anyone would expect to help Batman: Bane.

Batman #161 is a wild ride right from the beginning as Batman is drawn into a stand-off with Hush, who is holding Damian with a scalpel to the young hero’s throat. Damian Wayne has always been a wild card for his father, and him showing up with Bane may be the wildest card of all. Batman and Bane’s rivalry is younger than others, but has heated up immensely. An argument can be made that Bane is Batman’s greatest enemy, and looking at their history it’s plain to see why Batman might not trust Bane helping him against anyone.

Bane Owns Some Very Decisive Wins Over Batman

Bane was first introduced in the mid ’90s and was the main villain of the Batman classic “Knightfall.” Bane came from the island of Santa Prisca, where he was imprisoned for the crimes of his family. Bane became the island nation’s apex predator and turned his sights on Batman. Bane may have looked like he was just a big bruiser but there was more to the man than that. Bane, in many ways, was just like Batman — a physical dynamo whose greatest weapons weren’t his Venom-enhanced muscles or tremendous fighting skills, but his brain. Bane made a plan to destroy Batman, breaking open Arkham Asylum, forcing Batman to run himself ragged trying to put away the escaped criminals. Bane took advantage of Batman when he was at his weakest, breaking his back in a fight that pushed Batman further than any fight he had ever been in. Jean-Paul Valley, the vigilante known as Azrael, took Bruce Wayne’s place as Batman, and was able to defeat Bane. It took Bruce Wayne time and training to heal, which allowed him to wrest the mantle of Batman back Az-Bats.

Bane would show up in Batman’s life several more times as the years went on, even teaming with Ra’s al Ghul for a time, but would be handily beaten by Batman. There was once even the idea that the two of them may have been related, but nothing ever came of it. However, Bane would eventually get serious about destroying Batman and he came up with an elaborate plan to do so, involving basically every villain in Gotham, the Psycho-Pirate, Dr. Hugo Strange, and new types of Venom. Bane was able to break Batman spiritually this time, robbing him of his relationship with Catwoman, and eventually kicked him out of the city. Batman, with the help of Catwoman, would strike back, but Bane took something even more precious to Batman than Gotham City or the love of Catwoman — Alfred. Bane warned the Bat-Family that if anyone tried to get into Gotham, he would kill Alfred, and Damian, thinking he wouldn’t get caught, tried it. He was caught by Flashpoint Batman (who had been helping Bane) and Gotham Girl, and Bane kept his promise. While Batman would eventually defeat Bane, the villain had proven himself as one of the greatest villains in Gotham City. He broke Batman physically and spiritually, taking away the use of his legs for a time, his city, and finally his father figure.

Batman Was Shocked to See Bane with Damian

Bane’s whole game is psychological. He understands how to manipulate his enemies, and use everything against them, just like Batman does. Bane showing up next to Damian Wayne — the person who had caused him to kill Alfred — was enough to get Batman to think twice because of who he was up against. Much like Bane, Hush is also all about manipulation, and Hush showing up could just be yet another part of whatever Hush is planning. Damian Wayne is prudent, but he can still be manipulated. Batman was already in the lurch because of Hush’s metahuman henchmen, so Bane showing up could have been Hush’s coup de grace.

After the battle, Damian tells his father that he had broken Bane out of Blackgate because Bane owed him a debt. Of course, Batman still doesn’t trust Bane, so he knocks him out with one punch. No one knows exactly what Bane owes Damian, and it remains to be seen whether Bane is actually on Batman’s side or if this is just another trap by Hush.

Batman #161 is on sale now.