Jim Lee Draws Ben Affleck's Batman in Latest Charity Sketch

✖

Legendary artist Jim Lee sketched up Ben Affleck’s Batman for his latest charity effort. The DC Comics publisher has spent a lot of the coronavirus pandemic sketching to help people in need. Earlier this year, he managed to make $300,000 with all of these sketches, and it doesn’t look like the drawings will be stopping any time soon. He’s been helping comic book shops that have been struggling due to the pandemic and ensuing lockdown. If you want this amazing take on Batfleck, you might want to have that checkbook ready as the bidding already sits at $10,000. Another sketch he did of Beta Ray Bill from Thor is sitting at $6,600 as well. People are all too happy to be giving to a worthy cause and have the chance to have a signed original from Lee hanging up in their collection.

Check out the new sketch from Lee below, and be sure to check out the eBay page for talented artists contributing to fund-raising effort.

“Sketch 47. ARMORED BATMAN! Committed to finishing my 60 sketches over 60 days after an extended break. This is the homestretch and this 9x12” shot of Armored Batman from Batman V Superman was chosen by @dhjadav123 who was the high bidder on Batman the Merciless,” Lee wrote. “In 13 days, this campaign will end so if you’re an art collector looking to join in on the fundraising fun—these are the last sketches incoming. 4 more watercolors followed by 10 traditional pen and ink sketches. Link to the 3 day ebay auction is in my bio above. Proceeds from this auction goes to benefit comic shops in need during this pandemic via nonprofit @thinkingbinc. Watercolor on 300# cold pressed paper.”

Lee told Comicbook.com back in May, "It’s been really gratifying to see so much creative talent rise to the occasion to support our comic book retailers, everyone is getting into the act. I just recently announced Frank Miller. Bill Sienkiewicz. Walt Simonson are next. These are my Art Gods. So honored to have them be a part of this fundraising effort!"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.