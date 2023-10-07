Batman & Robin Action Figures Revealed By Todd McFarlane

Todd McFarlane revealed some new additions to his hit DC Multiverse line of action figures at Toy Fair, including the entire line of figures from the infamous 1997 film Batman & Robin. McFarlane took a minute at Toy Fair to show off the new line, which includes Batman (George Clooney), Robin (Chris O'Donnell), Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone), and Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman). There is one more character in the set, and that would be Mr. Freeze himself Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is the set's Build-A-Figure. Freeze's legs are with Batman, while the arms and some feeze effects are with Robin. The chest and torso come with Ivy, and the head, shoulders, and blaster are included with Batgirl.

The likenesses overall are solid, with Batman and Freeze at the top overall. While the others don't look quite as close in likeness, they all boast great overall face sculpts. Each figure also comes with the usual trading card and figure base, but they don't seem to come with any individual accessories due to their inclusion of the Mr. Freeze figure.

McFarlane doesn't reveal a release date for the figures, but odds are we will see them hitting stores relatively soon, as McFarlane shows them all in packaging already and even says these are production figures. It also remains to be seen if McFarlane will also create a Batman Forever series down the line, though that probably depends on if these sell well.

At this point, you can almost get any major movie Batman in the Multiverse line, with Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Michael Keaton all represented in some way or another. Val Kilmer is the only movie Batman who doesn't have a figure yet, and with the changed-up suit for Robin, Jim Carrey's Riddler, and Tommy Lee Jones's Two-Face, you could see getting a whole series based on that film. As for the Build-A-Figure, perhaps a Batman Forever-styled Batmobile would work.

This is actually the perfect time for a new action figure line from the film, as it became a popular topic once more after Clooney made a surprise cameo as Bruce Wayne in this year's The Flash. The film has become infamous for its shift from the films that preceded it, but in a previous interview with Empire, Schwarzenegger said he doesn't regret making the film in the least.

"In most cases I don't regret the movies that failed or were not as good," Schwarzenegger said. "It's always easy to be smug in hindsight, right?" Schwarzenegger continued, saying, "I don't regret it at all. I felt that the character was interesting and two movies before that one Joel Schumacher was at his height. So the decision-making process was not off. At the same time I was doing Eraser over there and Warner Bros. begged me to do the movie."

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thurman also had great things to say about the experience. "That was a fantastic experience. I had to wear lots of rubber suits," Thurman said. "I did not have a rubber mask. I had my own face. But I had some rubber appliances on my face sometimes. That was about as much rubber as I've ever worked with, personally."

Are you excited for the new figures? Let us know in the comments, and as always you can talk all things DC and action figures with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!