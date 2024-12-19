Skip and Loafer Announces Season 2 for Slice-of-Life Fanatics

Slice-of-life fanatics have just got the best news ever as Studio P.A. Works’ hit rom-com, Skip and Loafer is finally returning with a new season. Based on the manga by Misaki Takamatsu, Skip and Loafer‘s anime made waves back in April 2023, and after quite a long wait, the beloved series is finally returning with a new installment.

The cover of Kodansha’s upcoming February 2025 issue of Afternoon magazine has confirmed that Season 2 of Skip and Loafer is finally on the way. For now, an exact release window has yet to be revealed. The series has also yet to make an official announcement, though it may not be long until one rolls out, given that the confirmation comes straight from Kadokawa.

One of Crunchyroll’s Cutest Rom-Coms is Finally Returning With Season 2

Despite its loyal fanbase, Skip and Loafer‘s renewal itself has come as quite a surprise, especially since well over a year has passed since the series first aired on Crunchyroll. That said, though the first season only lasted a single cour, it did not fail to leave an impact with its cozy animation, lovable characters and dorky yet adorable romance that fans simply could not get enough of.

While it is unclear when exactly Season 2 of Skip and Loafer will be releasing, the adorable rom-com could be the perfect addition to the 2025 anime lineup, which so far is being dominated by shonen hits like Solo Leveling, Dandadan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer. A cozy slice-of-life like Skip and Loafer could be the perfect way to round out the upcoming year, so hopefully Season 2 of Skip and Loafer makes its way to fans sooner rather than later.

For those who may not be familiar with the series, Skip and Loafer‘s manga is written and illustrated by Misaki Takamatsu and has been serialized in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon since 2018, with Seven Seas licensing the English release. Skip and Loafer was also nominated for the ComicBook Golden Issue Award in 2023. The official synopsis of the series reads:

“Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she’s so focused on reaching her goals that she’s not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who’s as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?”

Source: Kodansha