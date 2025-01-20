Watch: While Waiting is the Ultimate Slice of Life Video Game (Exclusive)

Play video

Most people are used to the idea of waiting for something in their everyday life, but Optillusion Games has turned that idea on its head for its brand-new game While Waiting, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the new trailer! While Waiting is a new game for the Nintendo Switch and Steam that has players accomplishing goals and preserving through a variety of scenarios with the core ideas of patience and acceptance in mind. While there’s a thoughtful heart at the center, there’s a welcome comedic touch as well, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the video, anyone can play While Waiting, including a cat and a skeleton, and throughout the game you’ll be doing everything from waiting for the rain to stop, waiting for your clothes to dry at a campsite, and waiting for a curbside rescue, but don’t get too close to the moose…it has a mean kick.

Granted, you could just let the game play itself, but it’s more fun to participate, and that’s where half the fun in life is anyway. What do you do when you are you are waiting for your parents to calm down, or when you are waiting for the new year’s countdown, or when you are waiting for the hero to save the day? That’s where you’ll discover all sorts of surprises, which transform those moments of waiting into something you won’t soon forget.

You’ll also find all sorts of easter eggs throughout the world, so exploring is key, and along the way you’ll be swept away by a narrative that will entertain you and deliver some impactful and thought-provoking moments too. You can find the official description below.

“Clear the game by doing nothing, but discover the power of acceptance and patience in numerous situations from birth to death. Learn to embrace life as you wait. Welcome to While Waiting. This innovative title invites players into a transformative journey through the art of patience, blending humor with profound life insights.

Numerous Life Situations: Encounter a diverse range of waiting scenarios, spanning from birth to death, providing a comprehensive exploration of life’s waiting moments.

Doing Nothing is the Ultimate Strategy: Embrace the essence of the game by understanding that waiting is the key to clearing each situation. No shortcuts or actions can expedite the waiting time.

Comedic Appearance with Serious Core: Experience a unique blend of comedy reactions and a thought-provoking narrative that delves deep into the profound aspects of life.

Easter Eggs Hidden in Boringness: Uncover a multitude of hidden elements and surprises within the game’s seemingly mundane waiting periods, transforming moments of boredom into engaging explorations.

Be Patient and Embrace Everyday Life: Learn the art of patience as you navigate the game, gaining valuable insights on embracing and accepting the journey of life itself.”

While Waiting hits Nintendo Switch on February 2nd and will also release on Steam in the first quarter of 2025.

What do you think of While Waiting? You can talk all things gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!