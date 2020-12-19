Black Cat Brings Back a Spider-Man Fan Favorite

✖

Few are as skilled at thievery as Marvel's Black Cat, but that doesn't mean she will hesitate to call in some help from time to time. This happens to be the case in Black Cat #1, but as fans will likely have noticed, it isn't a character joining her mission. Instead, it's a fan favorite vehicle from her buddy Spider-Man's history, and yes, it is indeed the Spider-Mobile making its triumphant return. That said, when we say she got help, she didn't really ask for it as much as she stole the vehicle and hoped it wouldn't explode at some point so she could bring it back in pristine condition.

We see Hardy attempting to chase down a vehicle in a secret underground tunnel, and since driving right behind the vehicle, which holds the items she wants, she got creative. That's when we see her tethered to a rope as she gets closer to the vehicle, but we aren't sure what's holding her.

(Photo: Marvel)

That turns out to be the Spider-Mobile, which is rolling along upside down and on the roof of the tunnel unbeknownst to the other vehicle.

Pretty handy, but she addresses taking it in the narration, saying "What!! He wasn't using it. It was just sitting there!"

The maneuver works brilliantly too, though as she's about to hook a grapple to the vehicle all hell breaks loose as a space dragon (courtesy of Knull) shattered the tunnel and knocks Black Cat and the vehicle back, putting a halt to the operation.

While the other vehicle is a goner, the Spider-Mobile is in one piece, so while it might have some wear and tear on it, at least Spidey's getting it back mostly intact.

Black Cat #1 is written by Jed MacKay with art by Nina Vakueva and Carlos Villa, and you can find the official description below.

THE CAT IN BLACK IS BACK! Feeling lucky? Knull’s attack on Earth interrupts the Black Cat’s latest heist, and if you know Felicia, you know that’s a problem. So the Cat and her crew aim to steal something of greatest value to both Knull and Earth’s hope of survival. You’ll have to pick up this issue to find out what! This issue guest-stars the X-Men! Captain America! And Doctor Strange! DO NOT MISS IT!!!

Black Cat #1 is in stores now.

