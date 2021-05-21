Black Hammer: Dark Horse Announces Unbelievable Unteens Spinoff

✖

The Black Hammer universe continues to expand. This August, Dark Horse Comics is releasing the first issue of The Unbelievable Unteens, a mini-series featuring a crimefighting group full of teenagers. This is the latest spin-off in the ever-expanding world from Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston and features the reunion of Lemire and Tyler Crook, two creators that previously teamed up on Colonel Weird: Cosmagog.

The Unbelievable Unteens is set to be a four-issue series, and promises to be a "genre-bending origin story."

“The Unbelievable Unteens is a Black Hammer story that I have been working on for a few years and was just waiting for the right time and the right collaborator,” Lemire says in a press release distributed by Dark Horse. “After doing Colonel Weird with Tyler Crook I knew he would be perfect to bring the creepy and wonderful teenage super hero world of the Unteens to life. This series stands alone but will also tie back into the new Black Hammer: Reborn series in unexpected ways!"

The Unteens first debuted in the Black Hammer Free Comic Book Day issue in 2019. The group is made up of Jack Sabbath, a teenage sorcerer; Kid Boom, a fire-based hero; Snapdragon, a character the World of Black Hammer Encylopedia says is a "mysterious beauty with a thousand minds;" Straka, a teen somewhat similar to the Incredible Hulk; and Strobe, a light-powered character.

“I loved working with Jeff Lemire on Colonel Weird: Cosmamgog and was very excited that he wanted to continue working with me on The Unbelievable Unteens,” Crook adds. “I haven’t had many opportunities to work on superhero stories and this book gave me the chance to scratch that itch. I can’t wait for readers to get to know these characters and the weird events that made these Unteens so “unbelievable”!”

Black Hammer: Visions is currently in the midst of its release, featuring a group of top comics talent creating one-shots with the characters involved in the Black Hammer world. This summer, Black Hammer: Reborn hits shelves and carries the main narrative of the indie superhero world forward.