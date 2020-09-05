Black Panther: Marvel’s Shuri and Killmonger Comics Are Also Free on ComiXology

✖

ComiXology is making the complete Shuri series and the complete Killmonger series free of charge. This move comes after the retailer also made their entire stock of Black Panther comics free as well. Millions of fans all over the world are still mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the hero on the big screen. His death at 43 from colon cancer was an absolute shock for almost everyone who was a fan. Now, those who want to dig into the larger stories that propelled Black Panther into the large force it is today. Shuri has become a wildly popular character in her own right with Marvel Rising and Letitia Wright’s performance in the film. Michael B. Jordan’s turn as Killmonger has also led people to examine the character in a new light. (IS THIS YOUR KING?!?!)

Every Black Panther comic published by @Marvel is currently FREE on @comiXology. I’d recommend stocking up on everything you can find, but if you’re looking for specifics then I’d like to share some story and creator pieces I drafted to help new fans learn about the character. — Chase Magnett 🌹 (@ChaseMagnett) September 5, 2020

For those looking for a great rundown of where to start and which storylines might be of the most interest, Comicbook.com’s Chase Magnett has collected a comprehensive list of the 10 best Black Panther stories that is absolutely worth your time.

As my colleague Matt Aguilar wrote this morning after the sale got announced, “You'll find runs by Christopher Priest and Sal Velluto, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott, Don McGregor, Gene Colan, and Tom Palmer, and more, and in fact, you'll find several great runs from Priest with a number of artists, and all are worth checking out.”

“If you're looking for more recent iterations of the character, you can find more about Ta-Nehisi Coates' run on the character right here, who has introduced a number of unique concepts to the Black Panther characters and world as a whole,” he continued.

