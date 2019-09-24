Blacksad: The Complete Stories Announced

If you’ve been looking for the perfect way to catch up on the adventures of everyone’s favorite cat detective John Blacksad, then look no further, because Dark Horse Comics has you covered. We can exclusively reveal that Dark Horse is releasing Blacksad: The Complete Stories, which will bring together five of Blacksad’s biggest cases into one single volume. That would be great news on its own, but fans of Juan Diaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido’s hit series will also get new material that’s never before been published in English as part of the deal, and at New York Comic Con Dark Horse is also giving fans a chance to meet the creators and get something signed. You can check out the official description of Blacksad: The Complete Stories below.

“Blacksad is constantly up to his ears in trouble. Sticking his nose into mystery after mystery, often getting involved with women almost as dangerous as the criminals he thwarts. Be it solving the murder of a famous actress or keeping nuclear weapons out of terrorist hands, Blacksad’s grim work often provides a mirror for real world conflict and human issues, never turning a blind eye to racism, political tensions, or brutally sudden violence.”

We’ve also got your first look at the gorgeous new cover to the collection, which you can check out below.

Canales and Guarnido will be signing at the Dark Horse booth (#1554) on Thursday, October 3rd (2 pm to 2:50 pm) and on Friday, October 4th (1 pm to 1:50 pm), so make sure to carve out some time if you want to get something signed.

That’s not the only place you can see your favorite Cat detective, as Pendulo Studios and Microids will be releasing Blacksad: Under the Skin. Under the Skin is a new video game based on the hit series, which follows Blacksad as he investigates the suspicious death of a boxing club owner. The title will hit Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac on November 5th.

Blacksad: The Complete Stories collects story pages from Blacksad, Blacksad: A Silent Hell, and Blacksad: Amarillo, and goes on sale July 1, 2020. Blacksad: The Complete Stories is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and TFAW, and at your local comic shop. Be sure to pick up a copy of this 280-page collection for $29.99.