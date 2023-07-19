Blade #1 Review: Trapped in a World of Monsters

Readers may notice something slightly odd on the cover of Blade #1 this week. In the thin black strip displaying Marvel Comics’ legacy numbering, accounting for the total issues published under a character or team’s title and typically reaching well into the hundreds, the figure #029 is displayed. Given Blade first appeared in The Tomb of Dracula #10 in 1973, headlined three wide releases, and is set to be played by Mahershala Ali as part of the MCU, most would anticipate seeing a much higher number alongside Marvel’s most famous vampire hunter’s name. Yet for some reason, Blade has never stuck around for long in Marvel Comics’ catalog, unless paired with a team like the Midnight Sons or Avengers. Blade #1 takes that number as a challenge and readers ought to sense the ambition behind this introduction to a character whose golden age in comics may just be dawning.

The debut takes immediate advantage of its extended 30-page count with an action sequence that introduces Blade at his best – crashing a party of vampires in style. Those of us who were raised on Wesley Snipes’ performance will be able to sense a similar, implacable cool factor lurking behind artist Elena Casgrande’s depiction. Action opens with an explosive spread and never relents with clearly defined cause and effect driving the momentum between panels. It’s only moments of stillness that the image seems to fall slightly short of what is projected, as when Blade is silhouetted by headlights ready to roll. Casagrande’s well-defined action beats and sense of pacing pays dividends in the issue’s climactic action sequence as momentum shifts quickly.

Space devoted to extended action sequences is well earned and writer Bryan Edward Hill makes nimble use of dialogue that quickly delivers an abundance of exposition. The initial meeting between Blade and a werewolf ally does away with the necessary work of setup as quickly as it can. It’s only on repeat readings that the sequence offers more than necessary information as some of the gaps in the story take on new meaning.

Blade #1 offers quick pacing across the rest of its pages that invites repeat readings, though. There’s rarely more than a few panels where someone’s life is not at stake and across that action a number of characters and mysteries are seeded. It’s clearly designed to invite readers to stick around. The various intrigues themselves are enough to promise a satisfying story, but it’s really the presentation of the series’ protagonist that will hook readers for the long haul.

While Blade is first presented at his apex—roasting vampires, delivering one-liners, and looking damn good while doing it—the rest of the issue serves to call into question both what readers know about this character and whether that initial mystique can be forever maintained. The final page promises that we are just being introduced to Blade in Marvel Comics, a character whose legacy numbering testifies to his lack of consistent definition.

Only time will tell if this iteration of Blade has the legs to define its hero in comics, but Blade #1 certainly has enough juice to suggest it might. Flashy action sequences, gnarly monster designs, and a cool-as-ever Blade provide aesthetics to draw in fans of superhero and horror comics alike. There’s also a plot prepared with a big bad summoned in horrifying fashion during this issue and plenty of minions to divert Blade’s attention. The last line in Blade #1 sounds like a promise to readers that they still don’t know what to expect; if that’s true, then Blade is set to have readers following it for a long time to come.

Published by Marvel Comics

On July 19, 2023

Written by Bryan Edward Hill

Art by Elena Casagrande

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Cory Petit

Cover by Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire