Bobby Lee Details Origins of New Graphic Novel Deadweight (And All Its Kill Bill Easter Eggs)

Kill Bill fans will find some clever Easter eggs in a new graphic novel by comedian Bobby Lee. The recent star of Happy Gilmore 2 took a dip into the world of comic books with Bobby Lee Is Deadweight, created by himself, Gungnir founder Matthew Medney, and writer Steve Orlando (Spider-Man 2099). Lee is the primary character in the hilariously violent Bobby Lee Is Deadweight, which is described as a mash-up of “Bruce Lee, John Wick, and Scott Pilgrim into one gloriously deranged saga of destiny and demons.” What readers may not expect is a connection to Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, but it came up in a conversation with the creators.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook caught up with Bobby Lee and Matthew Medney at San Diego Comic-Con, where they spoke about Bobby Lee Is Deadweight, its creation, and influences. While explaining the plot of Deadweight, the topic of Kill Bill comes up, and how there could be a connection between the two universes that fans may not have noticed.

Play video

Bobby Lee Reveals Kill Bill Easter Egg for New Graphic Novel Deadweight

“So I’m a guy, I get bullied. I go to my apartment building, where I live alone,” Bobby Lee says about his character in Deadweight. “Elevator’s broken. 87 floors, I have to walk up these stairs. I get to my apartment and there’s a little package waiting for me. There’s a sword in there. I pick it up and it imbues me with some powers by a guy. Everyone that lives in my apartment building is a sleeper cell, and they get turned on, and now I have to fight my way down 87 floors.”

Lee is then asked if he ever thought about making it 88 floors as a reference to Kill Bill. “Why didn’t you think of that, dude?” Lee asks Matthew Medney, who says he did, and that’s why he made it 87 floors. “That’s also why [Lee] is in a full yellow suit,” Medney adds, as a reference to Uma Thurman in Kill Bill.

Speaking more about Bobby Lee Is Deadweight, the comedian was asked if he ever pretended that the people he murders in the graphic novel are any bullies from his childhood. “I mean, I have revenge fantasies,” he says jokingly. “When someone slights me, I have a revenge fantasy. I don’t think it’s violence… it’s just, ‘How am I going to get them back?’ But then whenever I run into those people again, I’m super nice.”

“Bobby Lee was just a grease-stained loser scrubbing dishes in a decaying hell tower—until a haunted sword showed up and everyone in his building turned into flesh-hungry death cultists armed with blenders, bug zappers, and bloodlust,” the description of Bobby Lee is Deadweight reads. “Now Bobby’s slashing his way floor by floor through possessed neighbors, chainsaw perverts, satanic raver armies, and a hallucinogenic horde of suburban nightmares. Every kill drags him deeper into a war he doesn’t understand, but the sword in his hand has other plans—and it’s not letting go.

“Destiny called. Bobby sent it to voicemail. Now it’s kicking in the door with a flaming stripper pole.”

Bobby Lee Is Deadweight is published by Gungnir Books and goes on sale March 24, 2026.