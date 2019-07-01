Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel Reboot Crossover Details Revealed

The rebooted Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel series are set for their first ever crossover. BOOM! Studios today announced the first-ever Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel crossover event series, Hellmouth. The five-issue series is written by Jordie Bellaire (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) & Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol) with art by Eleonora Carlini (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers). The story brings Buffy and Angel face-to-face as the gates to the Hellmouth open.

As Buffy and friends are busy defending the residents of Sunnydale from what lies within the Hellmouth, Angel arrives. He’s ready and willing to do whatever it takes to close the Hellmouth as part of his quest for redemption.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Hellmouth is finally open and the wheels are coming off! I couldn’t be more thrilled to share this event with Jeremy Lambert, one of my closest friends in the universe, and Eleonora Carlini, whose art is just brilliant.” saidBellaire in a statement. “We’ve got a lot planned for readers!”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my favorite TV show of all time,” said Lambert. “So when I heard Jordie’s pitch for this…well, first I had to lie down for a bit, but then I started jumping around like an idiot. I’m so excited to share what’s in store! Exploring the wealth of love and friendship in this series, the ties that bind the Scooby Gang, and pushing each and every one of them to the brink in Hellmouth is going to be terrifying–and an absolute joy. See you in Sunnydale… or what’s left of it?”

“Buffy will always hold a piece of my heart,” said Carlini. “I remember when I used to go to my grandmother’s house after school and have lunch in front of the TV because I didn’t want to miss a single note of the opening theme! This memory makes me smile every time. And now, so many years later, it’s an absolute thrill to be a part of this, working on Hellmouth.”

Hellmouth #1 has a main cover by artist Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman), with a variant covers by Kyle Lambert (Stranger Things) and another by Kelly & Nichole Matthews (R.L. Stine’s Just Beyond) that connect Angel #5 to Buffy the Vampire Slayer #8!

“Buffy and Angel’s paths were always headed for a head-on collision, and Hellmouth is where they finally meet face-to-face for the first time, although it’s not going to go necessarily how you might think,” said Jeanine Schaefer, executive editor, BOOM! Studios. “Buffy’s got no reason to trust a vampire, even one with a soul, and she might have cost Angel the only chance he’d ever get to become a human again, so there’s bad blood between the two, meaning it’ll be twice as difficult to save the world from the Hellmouth as Buffy and Angel butt heads!”

Are you excited for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel crossover event Hellmouth? Let us know in the comment! Hellmouth #1 goes on October 9th!