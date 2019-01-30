C2E2 Announces New Comic Guests Including Chris Claremont and Peter Tomasi

The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, better known as C2E2, is returning for its tenth iteration this March, and the convention has announced a ton of new guests to celebrate the event.

Comic creators like X-Men legend Chris Claremont and Batman artist Peter Tomasi have joined this year’s lineup. On Thursday afternoon, C2E2 announced 10 new additions to the festivities. You can check out the full list of new participants below!

Cecil Castellucci (Female Furies, Shade the Changing Girl)

Annie Wu (Black Canary, Dead Guy Fan Club)

Eddie Campbell (From Hell, Bacchus)

Pepe Larraz (X-Men: Extermination, Avengers: No Surrender)

Peter Tomasi (Superman: Action Comics, Batman: Detective Comics)

Jill Thompson (The Scary Godmother, Wonder Woman- The True Amazon)

Arthur Adams (Uncanny X-Men, Monkeyman and O’Brien)

Joyce Chin (Red Sonja, Tomb Raider)

Darryl DMC McDaniels (Run DMC, Darryl Makes Comics)

Chris Claremont (X-Men, Fantastic Four)

This lineup of comic guests joins an already impressive roster of talent from various other branches of the entertainment industry. That includes, but is not limited to, Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, and Breckin Meyer, all of whom will participate in a Clueless reunion. Also attending the convention is John Barrowman, John Francis Daley, Martin Starr, Ralph Maccio, and William Zabka.

C2E2 2019 will take place March 22nd to March 24th at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Tickets to the event are on sale now. Head over to the convention’s website to learn more.