This Captain America & Winter Soldier Reunion Needs to Happen in the MCU

The bromance between Captain America and the Winter Soldier quickly became a fan-favorite relationship in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bucky Barnes has undergone quite an interesting character arc, beginning as a sidekick to Captain America, to being turned into a sleeper agent for Hydra. That doesn’t even count Bucky’s road to redemption and membership in the Thunderbolts/New Avengers. MCU fans may not get to see Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes together again, but thankfully, it’s still possible in the comics. The duo is reunited once again in a new Thunderbolts comic, but the most surprising thing is that Cap gifts Winter Soldier with something he’s been missing in the MCU.

Marvel released a preview of Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #5 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Tommaso Bianchi, Yen Nitro, and VC’s Joe Sabino. The miniseries takes place during One World Under Doom, a publishing initiative featuring Doctor Doom taking over the world. Understandably, that’s something Bucky Barnes isn’t going to sit by and let happen. So he reforms the Thunderbolts to take the fight to Doctor Doom. This led to Doom recruiting the original Thunderbolts to fight Bucky’s Thunderbolts. Things haven’t gone so well for the Winter Soldier’s version of the Thunderbolts, with Bucky now Doctor Doom’s prisoner.

A dinner date between Doctor Doom and Bucky Barnes is a tantalizing prospect for an issue by itself, but the preview for Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #5 increases the drama by reuniting Captain America with the Winter Soldier. Black Widow has brought Cap and the Thunderbolts to Doom’s fortress to free Bucky, but Captain America didn’t come empty-handed. He presents Bucky with his original metal arm, the same one he lost in Captain America: Civil War. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 featured a fight between the best friends, with Bucky using his metal arm to drop Cap into the Atlantic Ocean.

With the Thunderbolts by his side, Winter Soldier intends to bring Doomstadt crumbling to the ground. Our heroes quickly encounter resistance from the original Thunderbolts, who now go by the name Fulgur Victoris.

In the MCU, Bucky had his metal arm replaced with a Vibranium arm, which he still has to this day. His original metal arm resurfaced in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, when Nebula gifted it to Rocket Raccoon.

We at least know that Winter Soldier and Black Widow survive the events of Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #5, since Marvel has them headlining another volume of The New Avengers. Marvel originally announced the comic with the name New Thunderbolts*, following in the footsteps of the MCU film. However, just like with the Thunderbolts* movie, the comic used the asterisk as a means to stealth-announce The New Avengers.

“Plot twist–it’s been NEW AVENGERS all along! I promised surprises, and this is the first of many,” Humphries said when New Avengers was officially revealed. “It’s a thrill and an honor to continue the grand New Avengers tradition of team dynamics that are as explosive as the threats. And this era has two combustible teams: the New Avengers and the Killuminati!”

The solicitation for Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #5 reads, “THE FINAL SHOWDOWN! Bucky’s Thunderbolts face off against Doom’s to determine the fate of the revolution!”

Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #5 goes on sale Wednesday, May 21st. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!