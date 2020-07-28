Captain Marvel Empyre Preview Hints at Carol's First Meeting with Her Sister

Captain Marvel has a new role to play in Emperor Hulkling's empire, and that is of Supreme Accuser. Carol is always up for a challenge, and under this new united banner she seeks to deliver justice, but her latest mission took a very sharp turn, causing Carol to make a choice that will put her in direct opposition to the empire she's been trying to protect. Marvel's new preview for Captain Marvel #19 shows us the growing tension between Carol and Emperor Hulkling, who seems to be pretty frustrated with whatever she is telling him during her trip to an unknown planet. This is likely to do with the upcoming revelation that Carol has a sister, but we're not sure how this particular scene ties into that yet. In the meantime, you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

We're not sure where Carol is heading when she speaks to Hulkling, but his frustration morphs into full-on anger later in the conversation, which then segues into an exasperated and plain tired looking Hulkling by the end of the conversation. We then see Cap grab the Universal Weapon and head out of the ship into what looks like Kree citizens working to clean up rubble and several officers heading over to meet her.

This is likely where she meets her sister, as the cover and the previous reveal of Lauri-ell show her in the same armor and gear as the officers she meets on the planet.

Captain Marvel #19 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Cory Smith, and you can find the official description below.

THE ACCUSER GOES ROGUE!

Captain Marvel has stepped into the role of accuser in the newly unified Kree/Skrull Empire. But when she's tasked to accuse a renegade soldier responsible for heinous crimes, she finds herself torn between two worlds. Don't miss the revelation of the year - one that will not only change Carol's whole world, but the shape of the galaxy!

Captain Marvel #19 hits comic stores on August 12th, and you can hit the next slide to check out the full preview.Let us know what you think in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things Captain Marvel and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!