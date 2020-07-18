Empyre to Introduce Captain Marvel's Secret Sister

✖

The Life of Captain Marvel introduced some new facets to Carol's origin, including the fact that she is actually half-Kree. We haven't seen that many significant ties to Carol's reworked origin since, but that's all about to change in Captain Marvel #18 from writer Kelly Thompson and artist Cory Smith, which reveals that Carol's got a half-sister named Lauri-ell. Lauri-ell will not only shake up Carol's life in a huge way, but she'll also have a role to play in Captain Marvel's Empyre tie-in story arc, and you can get your first look at Carol's sister in the images below (via CBR).

The first image shows Lauri-ell's Kree armor, and you can really tell in this image that she's related to Carol. She can be seen in the cockpit of a ship, and this seems to be from before she meets with Carol.

The second image shows Lauri-ell getting used to life on Earth, as she's traded in the armor for a U.S. Air Force tank top and some slacks, and seems to be enjoying herself as she takes Chewie out for a walk.

The third image is a design sheet from Smith showcasing different looks for Lauri-ell, including various versions of her armor, braided hair, and weapons she's carrying.

You can check out all three new images above and below.

"The revelation of Carol's mother being Kree opens up amazing opportunities for further exploring Carol's connections to the Kree... and introducing a family member she was not aware of was almost too obvious," Captain Marvel writer Kelly Thompson told CBR. "But when we started creating Lauri-ell, Carol's half-sister, I started to get genuinely excited about both the character herself and what she could bring to Carol and her world. It's such a rich area to explore for Carol. And then Cory went and designed Lauri-ell with these giant arms and shoulders and I think I'm in love. Wait... I've said too much."

Captain Marvel #18 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Cory Smith, and you can find the official description below.

"CAPTAIN MARVEL IS THE SUPREME ACCUSER! In the throes of war, Carol finds herself with a bold new role – and a brand-new weapon – the Universal Weapon, in fact. When a Kree soldier bombs a unified city of the Empire, Emperor Hulkling sends his new Accuser to bring down the swift and necessary hammer of justice. But what at first seems like a relatively simple directive will end up challenging Carol on a personal level she had never imagined."

Captain Marvel #18 hits comic stores on July 29th.

