Captain Marvel Gets a Big Power Upgrade

Captain Marvel finds herself in an apocalyptic world in the year 2052 at the moment, and it's been a trip for the hero, to say the least. Not only has she met older versions of her friends (and frenemies) like Jessica Drew and Emma Frost, but she's also met the new generation of heroes, who are the children of heroes like Luke Cage, Hawkeye, Spider-Woman, and more. She's also discovered the true motives of OVE, who seeks to take her place in our world, but thanks to the action of Carol and her new friends, that isn't going to happen, at least if a new powered-up version of Captain Marvel has anything to say about it. Spoilers incoming for Captain Marvel #25 so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned.

Carol is able to free herself a bit after Brigid knocks out Enchantress, though only from one restraint. That is enough though to allow Cap to directly blast OVE and keep him grounded, but a controlled Luke Cage goes right for Carol's throat. Emma Frost is able to help clear his mind and he joins the fight, but Brigid is being overwhelmed by the demons from Limbo.

She manages to finally get Mjolnir to heed her call, and then she uses the hammer to power up Carol. We then see Carol in a Binary-esque form, complete with a costume that's imbued with fire and energy. She then says "I'm feeling better. You want energy? You're about to get all you ever wanted and more."

Yeah, OVE is about to get whupped, and we're here for it.

Captain Marvel #25 is written by Kelly Thompson, drawn by Lee Garbett and Belen Ortega, colored by Antonio Fabela, and lettered by VC's Clayton Cowles, and you can find the official description below.

"IN THE LION’S DEN! As OVE’s plans for CAPTAIN MARVEL are uncovered, Carol and her team must call upon new weapons and heroes — both new and old — to save Earth from his reign. Thunder and lightning — magic spells and mighty fists — it’s no holds barred against a mad king for the fate of this world...and maybe so much more?"

Captain Marvel #25 is in comic stores now.

