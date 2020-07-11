Captain Marvel Preview Reveals Settlers of Catan Exists in the Marvel Universe

✖

The Marvel Universe is full of parallels to the real world, and we've seen plenty of references to movies, games, tv, and other pop culture topics make their way into the comics over the years. The latest to make its way into the Marvel Comics universe is none other than the tabletop gaming staple Settlers of Catan from Mayfair Games and Asmodee, and you can thank Ms. Marvel for making it happen. Captain Marvel #17 has Carol Danvers taking some much needed time to relax courtesy of a game night with some of her friends and teammates. That includes Wolverine, Spider-Woman, Hazmat, and Spectrum, who are playing some poker, but the party really begins when Ms. Marvel arrives with a slew of games. As you can see in the image below, that includes Settlers of Tacan, which of course is a reference to Settlers of Catan. Thus, Catan is officially part of the Marvel Universe, and we're all the better for it.

Catan is only one of the five games Kamala brings to the get-together, as she also has Nomopoli (Monopoly), Twist (Twister), Pachisi (Parchisi), and Trivial Pursuit, and the fact that Kamala has all these games readily available only makes us love her more.

Hopefully, the rest of the group is as thrilled to throw down in Settlers of Catan as Kamala is, because we feel they'll love it if they give it a chance.

(Photo: Marvel)

Well, except for Logan...Settlers just doesn't feel like his type of game. Maybe something like Blood Rage would be a better fit for him.

You can check out the two new pages from Captain Marvel #17 above and below.

(Photo: Marvel)

Captain Marvel #17 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Francesco Manna with a cover by Pepe Larraz, and you can find the official description below.

"DEAD MAN’S HAND! It’s poker night at Casa Danvers, and with Wolverine, Monica Rambeau, Spider-Woman, Hazmat, Jessica Jones and Ms. Marvel all in the game, Carol might just lose her shirt. But who – or what – is THE NEXUS and why is it ruining this much needed R&R!?!"

Captain Marvel #17 is in comic stores on July 15th, and if you are interested in Settlers of Catan you can find that here. Let us know what you think of the preview in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

