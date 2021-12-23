Cara Delevingne, Taika Waititi and More Fight Climate Crisis With WEBTOON Comics (Exclusive)

WEBTOON is teaming with Rewriting Extinction, the comic storytelling campaign created to support projects tackling biodiversity and the climate crisis, to launch digital comics from some of the biggest names in entertainment such as Cara Delevingne, Taika Waititi, Dami Lee, and more. The purpose of the collaboration is to raise awareness for the global climate emergency. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the WEBTOON adaptations from Cara Delevingne, Taika Waititi and Safely Endangered, and Dami Lee. The content and comics will officially launch on the WEBTOON platform at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 23rd.

Under the new partnership between WEBTOON and Rewriting Extinction, WEBTOON will adapt select celebrity-created comics from the Rewriting Extinction campaign, raising awareness and funds for charities supported by Rewriting Extinction. A series of new digital comics from WEBTOON creators is also part of the initiative. WEBTOON and Rewriting Extinction are aiming to raise awareness and funds for seven leading environmental charities and their flagship evidence-based projects, with the goal of saving thousands of species from extinction. The Rewriting Extinction campaign has brought together 300 celebrities, experts, activists, Indigenous leaders, and storytellers to create over 150 emotive comic stories on an environmental theme.

The WEBTOON comics fans can look forward to includes Melody from Cara Delevingne; Oceanside Properties from Taika Waiti and Safely Endangered; and Earth Day from Dami Lee. Brand new comics developed by WEBTOON creators also launching later today include My Giant Nerd Boyfriend from Yen Ee Tay; Siren’s Lament from Kaitlyn Narvaza; The Little Trashmaid from Stephanie Hermes; Just a Goblin from Brandon Chen and Kamyrin Maxwell Irby; and Maid for Hire from Catharina Octorina.

“It’s every comic creator’s dream to work with WEBTOON – which isn’t just an amazing community of readers, but it’s also run by a fantastic, caring and passionate set of people too. By working together, Rewriting Extinction and WEBTOON can reach and inspire a whole new audience to take action and rebuild the planet. I couldn’t be more proud!” said Rewriting Extinction founder, writer/producer Paul Goodenough.

“The global climate emergency demands new creative visions and voices to save our planet,” said David Lee, Head of Content at WEBTOON U.S. “We all need to come together to inspire the world to action, and storytelling is an important part of that process. With a massive global audience of 72 million people, WEBTOON is home to a diverse new generation of digital comics fans who care deeply about social and environmental change. We’re proud and honoured to collaborate with Rewriting Extinction to bring their incredible message to digital comic fans around the world.”

Comic artists contributing to Rewriting Extinction includes Safely Endangered, War and Peas, Dinos and Comics, Dami Lee, Buddy Gator, Jenny Jinya, Alicia Souza, and Lunarbaboon, in collaboration with Cara Delevingne, Taika Waititi, Lucy Lawless, Ricky Gervais, Andy Serkis, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellan, Dr. Jane Goodall, and many more. The Rewriting Extinction campaign has garnered over 100 million views.

All Rewriting Extinction comics adapted and created for the WEBTOON platform are free and can be found on WEBTOON.com and the WEBTOON app tonight at 8 p.m. ET.