Check Out This First Look at Diamond Select Toys' X-Men: Inferno Minimates Set

Diamond Select Toys has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at their upcoming X-Men: Inferno Minimates set. Inferno, a 1989 crossover event that ran through Marvel's X-titles (at that time, Uncanny X-Men, X-Factor, X-Terminators, Excalibur, and The New Mutants), pitted the mutants against Mister Sinister and two heroes-turned villains: Madelyne Pryor as the Goblin Queen, and Illyana Rasputin/Magik as Darkchylde. Each of those three villains appears in the set, along with a possessed version of Wolverine and a pair of demons (Darkchylde's full-demon form, and N'Astirh) who played big roles in the story, too.

The crossover did fine at the time, but was never considered one of Marvel's more iconic crossover stories. Nevertheless, after an Inferno tie-in to 2015's Secret Wars, the story would also come back again in 2021.

The story also transformed Jason Macendale into the Hobgoblin in some Spider-Man tie in comics, but despite the similarity between Hobgoblin and the other demons, he doesn't make an appearance here (likely becuase he's already got plenty of collectibles, whereas this is the only place you're going to get the demonized Magik.

The story was written by a murderer's row of 1980s and '90s Marvel talent, including Louise Simonson, Chris Claremont, Marc Silvestri, Jon Bogdanove, Walter Simonson, Ann Nocenti, and Gerry Conway, among others.

You can see the images above and below, along with Diamond's official solicitation text for them:

Marvel Minimates X-Men: Inferno Deluxe Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! Let the Inferno commence! As far as comic book crossovers go, Inferno was a big one, spilling out of Limbo and into the X-Men books and beyond. Now, DST is proud to introduce the latest deluxe box set in the long-running Marvel Minimates line, dedicated to the iconic X-Men story! The five-figure set includes the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor, the demon N'Astirh, genetic criminal Mr. Sinister, a demon-possessed Wolverine, and the fully demonic Illyana Rasputin a.k.a. Magik. As a bonus, the set includes an alternate Wolverine face, Illyana's Soulsword, five support stands and a non-poseable figure of baby Nathan Summers, a.k.a. Cable! All five come packaged in a full-color window box with a front flap featuring original artwork by Minimates artist designer Barry Bradfield.

SRP: $39.99

Pre-orders open 9/20 at Diamondselecttoys.com

Shipping Spring 2025